Heat Warning in Thunder Bay: Prepare for High Temperatures

Today’s Weather in Thunder Bay

Current Conditions

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – As of 5:00 AM EDT on Saturday, July 27, 2024, the Thunder Bay Airport reports partly cloudy skies with a temperature of 15.7°C. The dew point is 14.8°C, resulting in a high humidity level of 94%. Winds are calm from the north-northeast at 4 km/h, and visibility is at 24 km. The pressure is at 101.2 kPa and falling.

Saturday will be a day of working to keep cool. The splashpad at Marina Park, Boulevard Lake, sliding along the water on the Current River and any other way to stay cool will be needed.

Care for Your Pet

During a heat warning, it is crucial to ensure the well-being of your pets, as they are vulnerable to high temperatures just like humans. One of the first steps is to provide ample water for your dog or cat. Place multiple water bowls around your home, ensuring they are always filled with fresh, cool water. Adding ice cubes can help keep the water temperature down. Hydration is key to preventing heatstroke, which can be fatal for pets if not addressed promptly.

Another important measure is to keep your pet indoors during the hottest parts of the day, typically between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. If your dog needs to go outside for bathroom breaks, try to schedule these outings early in the morning or late in the evening when temperatures are lower. Cats, especially those that usually roam outdoors, should be kept inside to avoid heat-related stress. Ensuring your home is cool, whether by using fans, air conditioning, or keeping curtains closed to block out the sun, can create a comfortable environment for your pets.

Providing a cool place for your pet to rest is also essential. You can set up a shaded area with a cooling mat, or even use damp towels for your pet to lie on. For dogs, avoid hot pavements as they can burn their paws; walk them on grass if possible. For cats, create cool hiding spots where they can retreat and relax. Regularly grooming your pet can also help, as removing excess fur reduces the insulation that traps heat close to their bodies.

Finally, be vigilant for signs of heatstroke in your pets, which can include excessive panting, drooling, lethargy, and vomiting. If you notice any of these symptoms, move your pet to a cooler area immediately, offer water, and dampen their fur with cool (not cold) water. Contact your veterinarian right away for further advice. By taking these proactive steps, you can help ensure your dog or cat stays safe and comfortable during a heat warning.

Forecast for the Next Few Days

Today: A mix of sun and cloud with hazy conditions. Winds will become south at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h late this morning. The high will be 30°C, with a humidex of 37. The UV index is very high at 9.

Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers this evening and after midnight, along with a risk of thunderstorms. Winds will be from the southwest at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h, becoming light this evening. The low will be 19°C. July 28, 2024: A mix of sun and cloud with a 40% chance of showers in the afternoon and a risk of thunderstorms. Winds will become south at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h in the morning, then becoming light in the afternoon. The high will be 30°C, with a humidex of 37. The UV index remains very high at 9. The night will be cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and a low of 17°C.

Health Advisory

The ongoing heat event poses significant health risks, especially for vulnerable groups such as older adults, infants, young children, pregnant individuals, people with physical or mental illnesses, and those with disabilities or mobility issues. It’s crucial to stay hydrated, avoid strenuous outdoor activities during peak heat hours, and seek air-conditioned environments when possible. Never leave people, particularly children, or pets inside a parked vehicle.

Historical Weather Data

During heat events, Thunder Bay typically experiences maximum daytime temperatures near 30°C with humidex values approaching 37°C. Overnight temperatures range between 17 to 20°C, emphasizing the need for caution and preparedness in such conditions.

What to Wear

Given the extreme heat and potential for showers and thunderstorms, lightweight and breathable clothing is recommended. Carry a rain jacket or umbrella for potential rain. Sunglasses, hats, and sunscreen are essential to protect against the high UV index. Stay hydrated and take breaks in the shade or indoors to avoid heat-related illnesses.

Interesting Weather Trivia

Thunder Bay, located on the shores of Lake Superior, often experiences significant weather variations due to its geographic location. This can include rapid changes from extreme heat to thunderstorms, making it essential for residents and visitors to stay informed and prepared for any weather conditions.