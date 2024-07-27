Heat Warning in Sioux Lookout: Stay Prepared for Extreme Conditions

Current Conditions

SIOUX LOOKOUT – WEATHER – As of 4:00 AM CDT on Saturday, July 27, 2024, Sioux Lookout is experiencing warm and humid weather. The temperature is currently 24.6°C with a dew point of 21.7°C, leading to a high humidity level of 84%. The wind is blowing from the south-southwest at 17 km/h. The humidex value is 34, indicating it feels much hotter than the actual temperature.

Forecast for the Next Few Days

Today: Showers are expected to end this morning, followed by a mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers. There is also a risk of thunderstorms, with local rainfall amounts between 20 to 30 mm. Winds will shift to the southwest at 20 km/h this morning. The high will be 28°C, with a humidex of 36. The UV index is very high at 8.

Showers are expected to end this morning, followed by a mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers. There is also a risk of thunderstorms, with local rainfall amounts between 20 to 30 mm. Winds will shift to the southwest at 20 km/h this morning. The high will be 28°C, with a humidex of 36. The UV index is very high at 8. Tonight: Mainly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms. The low will be 18°C.

Mainly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms. The low will be 18°C. July 28, 2024: A mix of sun and cloud with a 40% chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms. Winds will become southwest at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h in the morning, then becoming light in the afternoon. The high will be 29°C, with a humidex of 37. The UV index remains very high at 8. The night will be cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and a low of 16°C.

A mix of sun and cloud with a 40% chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms. Winds will become southwest at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h in the morning, then becoming light in the afternoon. The high will be 29°C, with a humidex of 37. The UV index remains very high at 8. The night will be cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and a low of 16°C. July 29, 2024: Cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and a high of 26°C. The night will see cloudy periods with a 30% chance of showers and a low of 16°C.

Health Advisory

The ongoing heat event poses significant health risks, especially for vulnerable groups such as older adults, infants, young children, pregnant individuals, people with physical or mental illnesses, and those with disabilities or mobility issues. It’s crucial to stay hydrated, avoid strenuous outdoor activities during peak heat hours, and seek air-conditioned environments when possible.

Historical Weather Data

Sioux Lookout typically experiences average maximum temperatures of near 30°C during extreme heat events, with humidex values approaching 37°C. These conditions highlight the importance of staying prepared and aware of the potential health impacts of such weather.

What to Wear

Given the extreme heat and potential for showers and thunderstorms, lightweight and breathable clothing is recommended. Carry a rain jacket or umbrella for potential rain. Sunglasses, hats, and sunscreen are essential to protect against the high UV index. Stay hydrated and take breaks in the shade or indoors to avoid heat-related illnesses.

Interesting Weather Trivia

Sioux Lookout, located in northwestern Ontario, often experiences significant weather variations due to its geographic location. This can include rapid changes from extreme heat to thunderstorms, making it essential for residents and visitors to stay informed and prepared for any weather conditions.