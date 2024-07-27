Heat Warning for Kenora, Grassy Narrows, and Lake of the Woods: Stay Safe in the Heat

Today’s Weather in Kenora, Grassy Narrows, and Lake of the Woods

Current Conditions

KENORA – WEATHER – As of 4:00 AM CDT on Saturday, July 27, 2024, the Kenora Airport reports a thunderstorm with light rainshowers. The temperature is 16.9°C with a dew point of 16.1°C, resulting in a high humidity level of 95%. Winds are calm from the south at 5 km/h, and visibility is at 16 km. The pressure is 101.0 kPa and rising.

With the humidity amid the heat warning along with forecasted precipitation, it won’t be easy staying cool.

Keep in mind that it is critical to keep water available for pets, even cooling them off with the hose. Remember that hot pavement that you don’t feel through your shoes will impact your pet on a walk.

Forecast for the Next Few Days

Today: Showers are expected to end this morning, followed by a mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers. There is a risk of thunderstorms, and local smoke may be present. Local rainfall amounts could reach 20 to 30 mm. Winds will shift to the south at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h this afternoon. The high will be 28°C, with a humidex of 35. The UV index is very high at 8.

Partly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms. Winds will be from the south at 20 km/h, becoming light after midnight. The low will be 19°C. July 28, 2024: Mainly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms. The high will be 28°C, with a humidex of 34 and a UV index of 7 (high). The night will be cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and a low of 17°C.

Mainly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms. The high will be 28°C, with a humidex of 34 and a UV index of 7 (high). The night will be cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and a low of 17°C. July 29, 2024: Cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and a high of 26°C. The night will see cloudy periods with a 30% chance of showers and a low of 17°C.

Health Advisory

The ongoing heat event poses significant health risks, especially for vulnerable groups such as older adults, infants, young children, pregnant individuals, people with physical or mental illnesses, and those with disabilities or mobility issues. It’s crucial to stay hydrated, avoid strenuous outdoor activities during peak heat hours, and seek air-conditioned environments when possible. Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.

Historical Weather Data

During heat events, Kenora, Grassy Narrows, and Lake of the Woods typically experience maximum daytime temperatures near 30°C with humidex values approaching 37°C. Overnight temperatures range between 17 to 19°C, emphasizing the need for caution and preparedness in such conditions.

What to Wear

Given the extreme heat and potential for showers and thunderstorms, lightweight and breathable clothing is recommended. Carry a rain jacket or umbrella for potential rain. Sunglasses, hats, and sunscreen are essential to protect against the high UV index. Stay hydrated and take breaks in the shade or indoors to avoid heat-related illnesses.

Interesting Weather Trivia

Kenora, Grassy Narrows, and Lake of the Woods, located in northwestern Ontario, often experience significant weather variations due to their geographic location. These areas can see rapid changes from extreme heat to thunderstorms, making it essential for residents and visitors to stay informed and prepared for any weather conditions.