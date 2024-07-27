Heat Warning Continues in Vermilion Bay and Dryden

Today’s Weather in Vermilion Bay and Dryden

Current Conditions

DRYDEN – WEATHER – As of 4:00 AM CDT on Saturday, July 27, 2024, Dryden Airport is reporting light rain with a temperature of 22.7°C. The dew point is 21.5°C, leading to a high humidity level of 93%. Winds are from the south-southwest at 21 km/h, gusting to 35 km/h, creating a humidex value of 32. Visibility is at 10 km.

Today is a good day for working hard to keep cool. The high humidity will impact personal comfort.

Forecast for the Next Few Days

Today: Showers are expected to end this morning, followed by a mix of sun and cloud. There is a 30% chance of showers late this morning and early afternoon, increasing to a 70% chance of showers in the afternoon, with a risk of thunderstorms. Local rainfall amounts may reach 20 to 30 mm. Winds will be southwest at 20 km/h. The high will be 28°C, with a humidex of 36. The UV index is very high at 8.

Showers are expected to end this morning, followed by a mix of sun and cloud. There is a 30% chance of showers late this morning and early afternoon, increasing to a 70% chance of showers in the afternoon, with a risk of thunderstorms. Local rainfall amounts may reach 20 to 30 mm. Winds will be southwest at 20 km/h. The high will be 28°C, with a humidex of 36. The UV index is very high at 8. Tonight: Mainly cloudy with a 70% chance of showers, decreasing to a 30% chance in the evening. There is a risk of thunderstorms this evening and overnight. The low will be 19°C.

Mainly cloudy with a 70% chance of showers, decreasing to a 30% chance in the evening. There is a risk of thunderstorms this evening and overnight. The low will be 19°C. July 28, 2024: Mainly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers in the morning, increasing to a 70% chance of showers in the afternoon. There is a risk of thunderstorms throughout the day. Winds will become southwest at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h in the morning, then becoming light in the afternoon. The high will be 28°C, with a humidex of 35. The UV index is high at 6. The night will be cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and a low of 17°C.

Mainly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers in the morning, increasing to a 70% chance of showers in the afternoon. There is a risk of thunderstorms throughout the day. Winds will become southwest at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h in the morning, then becoming light in the afternoon. The high will be 28°C, with a humidex of 35. The UV index is high at 6. The night will be cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and a low of 17°C. July 29, 2024: Cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and a high of 26°C. The night will see cloudy periods with a 30% chance of showers and a low of 16°C.

Health Advisory

Extreme heat can impact everyone’s health, particularly older adults, infants, young children, pregnant individuals, people with physical or mental illnesses, and those with disabilities or mobility issues. It’s crucial to stay hydrated, avoid strenuous outdoor activities during peak heat hours, and seek air-conditioned environments when possible.

Historical Weather Data

During heat events, Vermilion Bay and Dryden typically experience maximum daytime temperatures of around 30°C with humidex values approaching 37°C. Overnight temperatures range between 17 to 20°C, emphasizing the need for caution and preparedness in such conditions.

What to Wear

Given the extreme heat and potential for showers and thunderstorms, lightweight and breathable clothing is recommended. Carry a rain jacket or umbrella for potential rain. Sunglasses, hats, and sunscreen are essential to protect against the high UV index. Stay hydrated and take breaks in the shade or indoors to avoid heat-related illnesses.

Interesting Weather Trivia

Vermilion Bay and Dryden, located in northwestern Ontario, often experience significant weather variations due to their geographic location. These areas can see rapid changes from extreme heat to thunderstorms, making it essential for residents and visitors to stay informed and prepared for any weather conditions.