Heat Warning and Special Weather Advisory in Fort Frances

Today’s Weather in Fort Frances

Current Conditions

As of 4:00 AM CDT on Saturday, July 27, 2024, Fort Frances is experiencing warm and humid weather with a temperature of 22.6°C. The dew point is 20.2°C, resulting in a high humidity level of 86%. Winds are blowing from the southwest at 13 km/h, creating a humidex value of 30. The pressure is at 101.1 kPa and rising.

Forecast for the Next Few Days

Today: Showers, at times heavy, with a few thunderstorms are expected to end this morning, followed by a mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers late this morning and early afternoon. There is a 70% chance of showers this afternoon with a risk of thunderstorms. Local rainfall amounts could reach 40 to 50 mm. Winds will become southwest at 20 km/h near noon. The high will be 29°C, with a humidex of 37. The UV index is very high at 9.

Showers, at times heavy, with a few thunderstorms are expected to end this morning, followed by a mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers late this morning and early afternoon. There is a 70% chance of showers this afternoon with a risk of thunderstorms. Local rainfall amounts could reach 40 to 50 mm. Winds will become southwest at 20 km/h near noon. The high will be 29°C, with a humidex of 37. The UV index is very high at 9. Tonight: Partly cloudy with a 70% chance of showers changing to a 30% chance in the evening. There is a risk of thunderstorms this evening and overnight. The low will be 19°C.

Partly cloudy with a 70% chance of showers changing to a 30% chance in the evening. There is a risk of thunderstorms this evening and overnight. The low will be 19°C. July 28, 2024: Mainly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers in the morning, increasing to a 70% chance of showers in the afternoon. There is a risk of thunderstorms throughout the day. Winds will become southwest at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h in the morning, then becoming light in the afternoon. The high will be 29°C, with a humidex of 37 and a UV index of 9 (very high). The night will be cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and a low of 17°C.

Mainly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers in the morning, increasing to a 70% chance of showers in the afternoon. There is a risk of thunderstorms throughout the day. Winds will become southwest at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h in the morning, then becoming light in the afternoon. The high will be 29°C, with a humidex of 37 and a UV index of 9 (very high). The night will be cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and a low of 17°C. July 29, 2024: Cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and a high of 26°C. The night will see cloudy periods with a 30% chance of showers and a low of 17°C.

Health Advisory

The ongoing heat event poses significant health risks, especially for vulnerable groups such as older adults, infants, young children, pregnant individuals, people with physical or mental illnesses, and those with disabilities or mobility issues. It is crucial to stay hydrated, avoid strenuous outdoor activities during peak heat hours, and seek air-conditioned environments when possible. Never leave people, particularly children, or pets inside a parked vehicle.

Rainfall and Flooding Advisory

Significant rainfall is expected this morning, particularly for areas west of the Trans-Canada Highway between Emo and Finland, with total amounts of 30 to 50 mm. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. For information concerning flooding, please consult your local Conservation Authority or Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry office. Visit Ontario.ca/floods for the latest details.

Historical Weather Data

During heat events, Fort Frances typically experiences maximum daytime temperatures near 30°C with humidex values approaching 37°C. Overnight temperatures range between 17 to 20°C, emphasizing the need for caution and preparedness in such conditions.

What to Wear

Given the extreme heat and potential for heavy showers and thunderstorms, lightweight and breathable clothing is recommended. Carry a rain jacket or umbrella for potential rain. Sunglasses, hats, and sunscreen are essential to protect against the high UV index. Stay hydrated and take breaks in the shade or indoors to avoid heat-related illnesses.

Interesting Weather Trivia

Fort Frances, located in northwestern Ontario, often experiences significant weather variations due to its geographic location. These areas can see rapid changes from extreme heat to thunderstorms, making it essential for residents and visitors to stay informed and prepared for any weather conditions.