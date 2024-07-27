Caring for your Dog or Cat When it is Hot Outside

During a heat warning there are lots we can do as people to stay cool and hydrated. Our pets have to depend on us to make sure they are safe.

During a heat warning, it is crucial to ensure the well-being of your pets, as they are vulnerable to high temperatures just like humans. One of the first steps is to provide ample water for your dog or cat. Place multiple water bowls around your home, ensuring they are always filled with fresh, cool water. Adding ice cubes can help keep the water temperature down. Hydration is key to preventing heatstroke, which can be fatal for pets if not addressed promptly.

Another important measure is to keep your pet indoors during the hottest parts of the day, typically between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. If your dog needs to go outside for bathroom breaks, try to schedule these outings early in the morning or late in the evening when temperatures are lower. Cats, especially those that usually roam outdoors, should be kept inside to avoid heat-related stress. Ensuring your home is cool, whether by using fans, air conditioning, or keeping curtains closed to block out the sun, can create a comfortable environment for your pets.

Providing a cool place for your pet to rest is also essential. You can set up a shaded area with a cooling mat, or even use damp towels for your pet to lie on.

For dogs, avoid hot pavements as they can burn their paws; walk them on grass if possible. For cats, create cool hiding spots where they can retreat and relax. Regularly grooming your pet can also help, as removing excess fur reduces the insulation that traps heat close to their bodies.

Finally, be vigilant for signs of heatstroke in your pets, which can include excessive panting, drooling, lethargy, and vomiting. If you notice any of these symptoms, move your pet to a cooler area immediately, offer water, and dampen their fur with cool (not cold) water. Contact your veterinarian right away for further advice. By taking these proactive steps, you can help ensure your dog or cat stays safe and comfortable during a heat warning.