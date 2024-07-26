Toronto Weather Forecast: Clear Skies and Warm Temperatures Ahead

Current Weather in Toronto

This morning in Toronto, the temperature is 19°C. Conditions are clear, with calm winds from the northwest at 20 km/h. The pressure is steady at 101.6 kPa.

Today’s Forecast

Friday, July 26: Expect sunny skies throughout the day with a high of 27°C. The humidex value will make it feel like 31°C. The UV index is very high at 8.

Tonight: Clear skies are expected with a low of 14°C.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Saturday, July 27: Sunny conditions will continue, with winds becoming southwest at 20 km/h near noon. The high will be 27°C, with a humidex of 33. The UV index will be very high at 9.

Saturday Night: Clear skies will persist with a low of 16°C.

Extended Forecast

: Sunny with a high of 29°C. Clear at night with a low of 17°C. Thursday, August 1: A mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers. High of 28°C.

Historical Data for July 26

Highest Temperature : 34.4°C (1955)

Lowest Temperature : 8.9°C (1975)

Greatest Precipitation: 29.6 mm (1993)

Wardrobe Suggestions

With the sunny and warm conditions, light and breathable clothing is recommended. Sunglasses and a hat will provide protection from the strong UV rays. A light jacket may be useful for cooler mornings and evenings.

Fun Weather Fact for Toronto

Toronto experiences significant weather variations throughout the year. Despite the current warm and clear conditions, the city has seen record highs of up to 34.4°C in late July, showcasing its summer heat potential.

Stay tuned for more updates and enjoy the beautiful sunny weather ahead in Toronto!