Thunder Bay Weather Forecast: Clear Skies and Rising Temperatures

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – This morning in Thunder Bay, the temperature is 10°C, observed at Thunder Bay Airport at 6:00 AM EDT. The conditions are mainly clear with a high humidity of 99%. The pressure is 102.1 kPa and falling, with light winds from the NNW at 3 km/h and visibility at 24 km.

Today’s Forecast

Friday, July 26: Expect sunny and hazy conditions today. The high will reach 27°C, with a humidex value making it feel like 32°C. Winds will become south at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h this morning. The UV index is very high at 9.

Tonight: Clear skies are expected with winds from the south at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, becoming light in the evening. The low will be 17°C.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Saturday, July 27: A mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers late in the afternoon and a risk of thunderstorms. Winds will become south at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h early in the afternoon. The high will be 30°C, with a humidex of 38. The UV index will be very high at 9.

Saturday Night: Cloudy periods with a 30% chance of showers. The low will be 18°C.

Extended Forecast

Sunday, July 28 : A mix of sun and cloud with a 40% chance of showers. High of 28°C. Cloudy at night with a 40% chance of showers. Low of 17°C.

: A mix of sun and cloud with a 40% chance of showers. High of 28°C. Cloudy at night with a 40% chance of showers. Low of 17°C. Monday, July 29 : Cloudy with a 40% chance of showers. High of 26°C. Cloudy periods at night with a 30% chance of showers. Low of 15°C.

: Cloudy with a 40% chance of showers. High of 26°C. Cloudy periods at night with a 30% chance of showers. Low of 15°C. Tuesday, July 30 : Mainly sunny. High of 27°C. Clear at night with a low of 16°C.

: Mainly sunny. High of 27°C. Clear at night with a low of 16°C. Wednesday, July 31 : Sunny with a high of 28°C. Clear at night with a low of 17°C.

: Sunny with a high of 28°C. Clear at night with a low of 17°C. Thursday, August 1: A mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers. High of 27°C.

Historical Data for July 26

Highest Temperature : 34.4°C (1955)

: 34.4°C (1955) Lowest Temperature : 8.9°C (1975)

: 8.9°C (1975) Greatest Precipitation: 29.6 mm (1993)

Wardrobe Suggestions

With the sunny and warm conditions, light and breathable clothing is recommended. Sunglasses and a hat will provide protection from the strong UV rays. A light jacket may be useful for cooler mornings and evenings.

Fun Weather Fact for Thunder Bay

Thunder Bay experiences significant weather variations throughout the year. Despite the current cool morning, the city is set to enjoy clear and sunny skies for the next few days, showcasing the variability in summer temperatures.

Stay tuned for more updates and enjoy the beautiful sunny weather ahead in Thunder Bay!