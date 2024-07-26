Sizzling Summer: How to Choose the Perfect Steak for a Memorable Family BBQ

The Art of Choosing the Perfect Steak

THUNDER BAY – These summer weekends are all too few in Northwestern Ontario. Taking full advantage of them is key to our collective summer enjoyment.

When it comes to creating a memorable family BBQ dinner, the first step is choosing the perfect steak. For the best flavor and tenderness, consider cuts like ribeye, T-bone, or sirloin. Ribeye is known for its marbling, which adds rich flavor, while T-bone offers a mix of tenderloin and strip steak in one cut.

Sirloin is leaner but still flavorful, making it a versatile choice. Look for steaks with a bright red color and marbling throughout for the best quality.

Preparation: Setting the Stage for a Great BBQ

Preparation is key to enhancing the flavor of your steak. Start by bringing your steaks to room temperature about 30 minutes before grilling. Season generously with salt and pepper, or use a marinade for added flavor. A simple marinade can be made with olive oil, garlic, rosemary, and a splash of balsamic vinegar. Let the steaks marinate for at least an hour, or overnight for more intense flavors.

Grilling to Perfection: Tips and Techniques

Grilling the perfect steak requires attention to detail. Preheat your grill to high heat. For a perfect medium-rare steak, cook for 4-5 minutes on each side, depending on the thickness. Use a meat thermometer to check the internal temperature – 130°F for medium-rare, 140°F for medium. Let the steaks rest for about 5 minutes after grilling to allow the juices to redistribute, ensuring a juicy and flavorful bite.

Side Dishes and Sauces to Complement Your Steak

A great steak deserves equally great side dishes and sauces. Grilled vegetables, like asparagus or bell peppers, add a healthy and colorful touch. A fresh salad with a tangy vinaigrette can balance the richness of the steak. Consider making a chimichurri sauce or a garlic butter to drizzle over the steak for an extra burst of flavor. Baked potatoes or a creamy potato salad are classic side dishes that never disappoint.

For a treat, simply take corn on the cob, in the husks, and put it on the top rack of your barbecue and let it roast for about 45 minutes, the husk keeps in the moisture and you will have corn that only needs a touch of salt, and of course butter!

Making It Special: Creating a Memorable Friday Night Dinner

To make your Friday night BBQ truly special, focus on the ambiance and presentation. Set up your backyard with comfortable seating, string lights, and some background music.

Serve your steak dinner family-style, allowing everyone to share and enjoy different cuts and sides.

A simple dessert, like grilled peaches with vanilla ice cream, can be the perfect ending to a delightful summer evening.