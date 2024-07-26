Significant Cocaine Seizure Leads to Multiple Arrests on Drug and Related Charges

(TB24029880)

Thunder Bay – NEWS – In a significant effort against drug trafficking, the Thunder Bay Police Service has arrested four individuals following the execution of a search warrant at a south-side residence. The bust resulted in the seizure of suspected cocaine valued at approximately $80,000, along with drug paraphernalia and cash.

The investigation, initiated by the Thunder Bay Police Service Intelligence Unit in April, targeted suspected drug trafficking activities. This led to a search warrant for a residence in the 400 block of Archibald Street South, executed on Wednesday, July 24.

The search and subsequent arrests led to the following charges under the Criminal Code of Canada:

Omotayo Kayode AKINFOLARIN, 24, of Toronto, and a 16-year-old from Whitby:

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act) : This offense can result in life imprisonment, depending on the quantity and substance involved.

: This offense can result in life imprisonment, depending on the quantity and substance involved. Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5,000 (Section 354(1)) : This charge carries a potential penalty of up to 10 years imprisonment if prosecuted by indictment.

: This charge carries a potential penalty of up to 10 years imprisonment if prosecuted by indictment. Obstructing a Peace Officer (Section 129(a)): This charge can result in up to two years imprisonment.

The youth also faces an additional charge of:

Breach of a Release Order (Section 145(5)(a)): Violating a court-imposed release condition can lead to imprisonment for up to two years.

Timothy John TILLING, 54, and Michelle Margaret TURPIN, 50, of Thunder Bay:

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act) : This serious offense can lead to a life sentence.

: This serious offense can lead to a life sentence. Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5,000 (Section 354(1)): As mentioned, this can result in up to 10 years of imprisonment.

All four individuals appeared in court on Thursday and have been remanded into custody pending future court dates.

The Thunder Bay Police Service continues to urge the community to report any suspicious drug activity. Anyone with information can contact the police at 1-807-684-1200. Those wishing to remain anonymous can reach out to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.