Seven Months – Seven Millionaires July’s Thunder Bay 50/50 Winner Takes Home $1,284,528

“The Thunder Bay 50/50 continues to transform the lives of not only the patients at Thunder Bay Regional but also our winners in so many ways,” says Glenn Craig, President and CEO of the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Foundation. “I often encounter past winners in the community and enjoy hearing firsthand how their winnings have allowed them to purchase items such as a new farm, home renovations, a new dream home, vacations, helping their children and families or being able to pay off their mortgage.”
The Thunder Bay 50/50 draw has now had eleven consecutive millionaires. To date, it has awarded over $43 million in prizes to winners across Ontario.
August’s “Dogs Days of Summer” Draw is Now Open
For the month of August we’re unleashing an incredible $100,000 in early bird prizes, the most since December’s draw with winners every weekday throughout August! We are also offering an exclusive $100 Summer Bonus Ticket Package including bonus numbers.
The grand prize draw happens Friday, August 30th, 2024. Tickets are now available online at www.thunderbay5050.ca or at our 50/50 Store inside Intercity Shopping Centre. Ticket packages are as follows:
- $10 for 5 numbers
- $20 for 30 numbers (+20 bonus numbers = 50 numbers)
- $50 for 150 numbers
- $75 for 300 numbers
*NEW* $100 for 500 numbers (+200 numbers = 700 numbers)
Questions about the draw can be sent to info@thunderbay5050.ca. Ticket purchasers must be present in Ontario to purchase and 18 years old or older. The Thunder Bay 50/50 continues each month with the Grand Prize drawn on the last Friday of the month. (2024 Lottery Licence RAF1352142)