Seven Months – Seven Millionaires July’s Thunder Bay 50/50 Winner Takes Home $1,284,528

(Thunder Bay, ON) – Summer is about to really heat up for Drew Quigley of London, Ontario, who now finds himself $1,284,528 richer after winning July’s Thunder Bay 50/50 jackpot! Drew was overjoyed to receive the life-changing call today, exclaiming, “That is unbelievable! I buy lottery tickets all the time and never really think you’re going to win.”

When asked what he plans to do with his newfound wealth, Drew shared, “I’m going to give some of the money to my two daughters to help give them a leg up and do more traveling. My wife and I are retired now, and we want to go back to Europe. I’d also love to visit Australia.”

“The Thunder Bay 50/50 continues to transform the lives of not only the patients at Thunder Bay Regional but also our winners in so many ways,” says Glenn Craig, President and CEO of the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Foundation. “I often encounter past winners in the community and enjoy hearing firsthand how their winnings have allowed them to purchase items such as a new farm, home renovations, a new dream home, vacations, helping their children and families or being able to pay off their mortgage.” The Thunder Bay 50/50 draw has now had eleven consecutive millionaires. To date, it has awarded over $43 million in prizes to winners across Ontario. August’s “Dogs Days of Summer” Draw is Now Open

For the month of August we’re unleashing an incredible $100,000 in early bird prizes, the most since December’s draw with winners every weekday throughout August! We are also offering an exclusive $100 Summer Bonus Ticket Package including bonus numbers. The grand prize draw happens Friday, August 30th, 2024. Tickets are now available online at www.thunderbay5050.ca or at our 50/50 Store inside Intercity Shopping Centre. Ticket packages are as follows: