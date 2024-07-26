Longlac Resident Arrested for Possession of Stolen Property and Theft

LONGLAC – REGIONAL NEWS – On July 17, 2024, the Greenstone Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) took decisive action against property crime in the Longlac area. Members of the Greenstone OPP Detachment’s Crime Unit, Community Street Crime Unit, and Uniform Patrol executed a search warrant at a property east of Longlac, leading to the recovery of stolen items including copper wire, an all-terrain vehicle, and a dirt bike.

Marc QUIRON, 31, of Longlac, now faces multiple charges under the Criminal Code. The charges include:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5,000 (two counts)

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime under $5,000

Theft under $5,000

Failure to Comply with Release Order (three counts)

QUIRON is currently held in custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Geraldton on July 26, 2024.

The OPP encourages anyone with information related to property theft to come forward. Contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. For those who wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers is available at 1-800-222-8477 or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.