Greater Sudbury Weather: Clear and Sunny Conditions

Current Weather in Greater Sudbury

This morning in Greater Sudbury, the temperature is 9°C, observed at 6:00 AM EDT. Fog patches are present, contributing to 100% humidity. The pressure is 102.4 kPa and rising, with light winds from the north at 2 km/h. Visibility is at 19 km.

Today’s Forecast

Friday, July 26: Expect sunny skies throughout the day with a high of 27°C. The humidex value will make it feel like 31°C. Winds will be light initially, increasing from the southwest to 20 km/h near noon. The UV index is very high at 8.

Tonight: Clear skies are expected with a low of 14°C.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Saturday, July 27: Sunny conditions will continue, with winds becoming southwest at 20 km/h near noon. The high will be 27°C, with a humidex of 33. The UV index will be very high at 9.

Saturday Night: Clear skies will persist with a low of 16°C.

Extended Forecast

Sunday, July 28 : A mix of sun and cloud with a high of 28°C. Cloudy periods at night with a 30% chance of showers. Low of 17°C.

Sunday, July 28 : A mix of sun and cloud with a high of 28°C. Cloudy periods at night with a 30% chance of showers. Low of 17°C.

Monday, July 29 : Cloudy with a 40% chance of showers. High of 27°C. Cloudy at night with a 40% chance of showers. Low of 17°C.

Tuesday, July 30 : Mainly sunny. High of 28°C. Clear at night with a low of 16°C.

Wednesday, July 31 : Sunny with a high of 29°C. Clear at night with a low of 17°C.

: Sunny with a high of 29°C. Clear at night with a low of 17°C. Thursday, August 1: A mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers. High of 28°C.

Historical Data for July 26

Highest Temperature : 32.8°C (1989)

Lowest Temperature : 8.3°C (1962)

Greatest Precipitation: 35.2 mm (1989)

Wardrobe Suggestions

With the sunny and warm conditions, light and breathable clothing is recommended. Sunglasses and a hat will provide protection from the strong UV rays. A light jacket may be useful for cooler mornings and evenings.

Fun Weather Fact for Greater Sudbury

Greater Sudbury holds the record for the highest temperature of 34.1°C on July 19th, 1991. Despite the current cool morning, the city is set to enjoy clear and sunny skies for the next few days.

Stay tuned for more updates and enjoy the beautiful sunny weather ahead in Greater Sudbury!