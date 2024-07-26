Child Pornography Investigation Results in Arrest of Thunder Bay Resident

Thunder Bay Man Charged with Child Pornography Offense and Breaching Court Orders

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – The Thunder Bay Police Service Cyber Crime Unit has arrested a local resident following an investigation into child pornography and breaches of previous court orders. The investigation began earlier this month after information was received suggesting that a local internet user was violating a prohibition order related to children.

On the morning of Thursday, July 25, officers from the Cyber Crime Unit, supported by the Community Oriented Response and Engagement (CORE) Unit, executed a search warrant at a local residence. During the search, multiple electronic devices were seized. Upon examination, officers discovered material consistent with child pornography.

Scott William GIERTUGA, 57, of Thunder Bay, has been charged with the following offenses under the Criminal Code of Canada:

Possession of Child Pornography (Section 163.1(4)): This offense carries a mandatory minimum penalty of six months imprisonment and a maximum of five years if prosecuted by indictment.

(Section 163.1(4)): This offense carries a mandatory minimum penalty of six months imprisonment and a maximum of five years if prosecuted by indictment. Failure to Comply with a Probation Order (Section 733.1(1)): This charge can result in up to four years of imprisonment if prosecuted by indictment.

(Section 733.1(1)): This charge can result in up to four years of imprisonment if prosecuted by indictment. Failure to Comply with a Prohibition Order (Section 161(4)): Violating a court-imposed prohibition order can lead to imprisonment for up to two years.

GIERTUGA appeared in court following his arrest and has been remanded into custody pending a future court appearance.

The Thunder Bay Police Service encourages anyone with information related to child exploitation to come forward. Contact the police at 1-807-684-1200. To remain anonymous, individuals can reach out to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.