Thunder Bay Weather Outlook for July 25, 2024

Current Weather Conditions and Upcoming Forecast

Today: July 25, 2024

Thunder Bay – The current temperature in Thunder Bay is 9°C, observed at 6:00 AM EDT at the Thunder Bay Airport. The weather is mainly clear, with a barometric pressure of 102.4 kPa and rising. The dew point is 8.7°C, and the humidity is 98%. Winds are blowing from the west-southwest at 9 km/h. Visibility is excellent at 24 km. The forecast for today is sunny, with a high of 26°C and a humidex of 30. The UV index is very high at 8​ .

Tonight: July 25, 2024

Expect clear skies tonight with a low of 13°C​​.

Tomorrow: July 26, 2024

Friday will be mainly sunny. Winds will become south at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h late in the morning. The high temperature will be 28°C, with a humidex of 33. The UV index will be very high at 9. The night will be clear with a low of 17°C​​.

July 27, 2024

The weather on Saturday will be a mix of sun and clouds, with a high of 29°C. At night, there will be cloudy periods with a 30% chance of showers and a low of 18°C​.

July 28, 2024

Sunday will have a mix of sun and clouds with a 30% chance of showers. The high will be 28°C. The night will remain cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and a low of 17°C.

Historical Weather Trivia

On July 25th, Thunder Bay has seen varied temperatures, showcasing its dynamic weather patterns. The highest recorded temperature for this date is 32.5°C, demonstrating the region’s potential for significant summer heat.

Wardrobe Suggestions

With the warm and sunny weather, lightweight and breathable clothing such as t-shirts and shorts is recommended during the day. For the cooler evenings, a light jacket or sweater will be suitable. Sunglasses and sunscreen are essential for sun protection, and staying hydrated is important.