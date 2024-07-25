Ontario Expands RSV Vaccine Program to Protect More Infants, High-Risk Children, and Pregnant Women

TORONTO – In a proactive measure against the upcoming fall respiratory illness season, the Ontario government has announced an expansion of its Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) vaccine program to include more infants, high-risk children, and pregnant women.

Enhanced Protection Measures

Starting this fall, the province will offer the new RSV immunization, Beyfortus®, to families with infants and high-risk children up to 24 months old. Additionally, pregnant women will have access to a single dose of Abrysvo®, an RSV vaccine that protects infants from birth to six months. Details on vaccine access points will be released in the coming weeks.

“Our government is taking steps to ensure Ontarians of all ages have the tools they need to be prepared and keep themselves and their loved ones safe and healthy,” stated Sylvia Jones, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health. “By expanding the number of children eligible under the RSV prevention program, our government is making it easier for families to access the care and protection they need ahead of respiratory illness season.”

Importance of Vaccination

Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, emphasized the need for preventive measures, stating, “RSV is a highly contagious virus that causes infections of the respiratory tract, especially in the very young and older members of our communities. By expanding the RSV prevention program to include all infants born in 2024 and high-risk children up to 24 months old through the 2024/25 RSV season, we can better protect them from the virus and prevent severe outcomes.”

Government Commitment

The expanded program is part of the Ontario government’s comprehensive plan, “Your Health: A Plan for Connected and Convenient Care.” This initiative ensures that Ontarians receive timely access to necessary care, especially during the respiratory illness season.

Quick Facts

RSV is a common respiratory virus causing cold-like symptoms, particularly severe in infants and young children.

The highest risk of severe outcomes is among infants under six months and children under 24 months with chronic conditions.

Beyfortus® is recommended for infants, while Abrysvo® is available for pregnant women to protect their newborns.

Ontario has invested $330 million in pediatric care, including new rapid access clinics for children and youth.

Industry Support

Sanofi and Pfizer Canada have expressed their support for Ontario’s initiative. Delphine Lansac, General Manager of Vaccines at Sanofi Canada, and Najah Sampson, President of Pfizer Canada, praised the program’s potential to significantly improve public health and reduce the burden on healthcare facilities.

Health Advice

Ontarians are encouraged to stay up to date on their immunizations. For more information, visit Health811 online or call 811 for 24/7 health advice.