Hearst Resident Charged with Impaired Driving and Drug Offences by Greenstone OPP

Geraldton, ON – The Greenstone Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a Hearst resident, Trisha Wesley, with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and multiple drug offences following a collision investigation.

Incident Overview

On July 19th, 2024, the Greenstone OPP responded to a single-vehicle collision on Highway 11 in the Municipality of Greenstone. During the investigation, officers discovered suspected fentanyl and determined that the driver, Trisha Wesley, was impaired by drugs. Wesley was arrested and transported to the Greenstone OPP detachment for further processing.

Charges Filed

Trisha Wesley, 37, has been charged under the Criminal Code and the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act with:

Possession of a Schedule I substance

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Operation while impaired by drugs

Failure to comply with an undertaking

Upcoming Court Appearance

Wesley is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Geraldton on September 19th, 2024.

OPP Commitment to Road Safety

The OPP continues to focus on removing impaired drivers from the roads through stringent enforcement and public education. If you suspect someone is driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, please call 9-1-1 immediately to report it.