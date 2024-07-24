Webequie Weather Report: Clear Skies and Rising Temperatures

Current Weather in Webequie

As of 6:23 AM EDT on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, Webequie is experiencing sunny weather with a temperature of 5.4°C. The humidity is at 100%, and the wind is calm. The barometric pressure is 102.6 kPa, indicating stable weather conditions.

Detailed Forecast

Today: The forecast calls for sunny weather with a high of 24°C. The humidex will make it feel like 26°C. The UV index is high at 6, so sun protection is recommended.

Tonight: Expect clear skies with a low of 10°C.

Thursday, July 25: Mainly sunny weather will continue with temperatures reaching a high of 28°C. The humidex will make it feel like 31°C, and the UV index will be very high at 7.

Thursday Night: Clear skies with a low of 14°C.

Friday, July 26: A mix of sun and cloud with a high of 29°C.

Friday Night: Cloudy periods with a low of 20°C.

Saturday, July 27: Expect a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 32°C.

Saturday Night: Cloudy periods with a 30% chance of showers, and a low of 21°C.

Sunday, July 28: A mix of sun and cloud with a 40% chance of showers. The high will be 29°C.

Sunday Night: Cloudy periods with a 40% chance of showers, and a low of 16°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions

For today, lightweight clothing is ideal due to the sunny weather. Sunscreen and a hat are advisable due to the high UV index. Layers may be necessary for the cooler morning temperatures.

Fun Weather Fact

Did you know? Webequie, located in northern Ontario, experiences significant temperature variations due to its subarctic climate, with warm summers and very cold winters, providing a diverse range of weather conditions throughout the year.

Enjoy the sunny and warm weather in Webequie!