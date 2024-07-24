Wasaho Cree Nation Weather Report: Clear and Warming Up

Current Weather in Wasaho Cree Nation

As of 6:00 AM EDT on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, Wasaho Cree Nation is experiencing partly cloudy skies with a temperature of 12.9°C. The humidity is at 84%, with a dew point of 10.3°C. Winds are coming from the west-southwest at 8 km/h. The barometric pressure is 102.2 kPa, indicating stable weather conditions.

Detailed Forecast

Today: The weather will be sunny with winds becoming southwest at 20 km/h, gusting up to 40 km/h this afternoon. The high will be 27°C with a humidex of 30°C. The UV index is high at 6, so sun protection is recommended.

Tonight: Expect partly cloudy skies with winds from the southwest at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, becoming north at 20 km/h this evening. The low will be 6°C.

Thursday, July 25: Mainly sunny with winds from the north at 20 km/h, becoming east at 20 km/h in the afternoon. The high will be 13°C, and the UV index will remain high at 6.

Thursday Night: Clear skies with a low of 8°C.

Friday, July 26: A mix of sun and clouds with a high of 30°C.

Friday Night: Cloudy periods with a low of 18°C.

Saturday, July 27: A mix of sun and clouds with a 30% chance of showers. The high will be 30°C.

Saturday Night: Cloudy periods with a 30% chance of showers, and a low of 14°C.

Sunday, July 28: A mix of sun and clouds with a 30% chance of showers. The high will be 23°C.

Sunday Night: Cloudy periods with a 30% chance of showers, and a low of 10°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions

For today, lightweight clothing is recommended due to the sunny weather and high humidex. Sunscreen and a hat are essential due to the high UV index. A light jacket or sweater may be necessary for the cooler evening temperatures.

Fun Weather Fact

Did you know? Wasaho Cree Nation, located near Fort Severn, experiences significant seasonal variations in temperature, typical of a subarctic climate. This makes for cold winters and warm summers, ideal for a variety of outdoor activities throughout the year.

Enjoy the sunny and warm weather in Wasaho Cree Nation!