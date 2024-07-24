Thunder Bay Weather Report: Pleasant Summer Days Ahead

Current Weather in Thunder Bay

As of 7:00 AM EDT on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, Thunder Bay is experiencing partly cloudy skies with a temperature of 9.3°C. The humidity is at 100%, and winds are light from the west-southwest at 7 km/h. Visibility is excellent at 32 km. The barometric pressure is 102.4 kPa and rising, indicating stable weather conditions.

Detailed Forecast

Today: Expect a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 22°C. The UV index is high at 6, so sun protection is recommended.

Tonight: Clear skies with a low of 11°C.

Thursday, July 25: Sunny weather with a high of 26°C and a humidex of 30. The UV index will be very high at 8.

Thursday Night: Clear skies with a low of 14°C.

Friday, July 26: A mix of sun and clouds with a high of 28°C.

Friday Night: Cloudy periods with a low of 17°C.

Saturday, July 27: A mix of sun and clouds with a high of 29°C.

Saturday Night: Cloudy periods with a 30% chance of showers and a low of 17°C.

Sunday, July 28: A mix of sun and clouds with a 40% chance of showers. The high will be 28°C.

Sunday Night: Cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and a low of 17°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions

For today, lightweight clothing is ideal due to the mild temperatures. Sunscreen and a hat are advisable due to the high UV index. A light jacket or sweater may be necessary for the cooler morning and evening temperatures.

Fun Weather Fact

Did you know? Thunder Bay, located on the northwestern shore of Lake Superior, often experiences a wide range of temperatures due to its proximity to the lake, which can have a moderating effect on both summer heat and winter cold.

Enjoy the beautiful weather in Thunder Bay!