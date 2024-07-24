Northwest Fire Region July 23, 2024 – 17:05 CDT Report Current Fire Status

THUNDER BAY – Wildfire Update – One new wildfire was confirmed in the Northwest Region by the late afternoon of July 23.

The conditions in Northwestern Ontario are far better than in Alberta and British Columbia. In Alberta, there are numerous evacuations, including the Town of Jasper.

Kenora 12 (KEN012):

Location: Island in Lake of the Woods, approximately 12 km southwest of Kenora

Size: 0.1 hectares

Status: Under control

As of this update, there are seven active wildfires in the Northwest Region, each at different stages of control:

Under Control: 3 fires

3 fires Being Observed: 4 fires

Fire Hazard Levels

The wildland fire hazard is mainly moderate across the Northwest Region. However, most of the Kenora, Dryden, and Fort Frances fire management sectors have a low hazard level. There are isolated areas with high hazard levels developing in the Red Lake and Thunder Bay sectors.

Safety Reminders

Help Fight Forest Fires: Stay Clear of Waterbombers!

When waterbombers approach a body of water, move close to the shore to allow them to scoop water safely. Waterbombers cannot scoop from a lake or river if nearby watercraft pose a safety hazard. Be safe, and stay clear of waterbombers.

Reporting Wildland Fires

North of French and Mattawa Rivers: Dial 310-FIRE

Dial 310-FIRE South of French or Mattawa Rivers: Dial 9-1-1

Stay safe and informed by following these guidelines and reporting any wildland fires promptly.