Marten Falls Weather Outlook: Clear Skies and Warm Days Ahead

Current Weather in Marten Falls

As of 6:00 AM EDT on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, Marten Falls is experiencing sunny weather with a temperature of 7.0°C. The humidity is at 100%, and winds are light from the east at 4 km/h. Visibility is 16 km. The barometric pressure is steady at 102.5 kPa, indicating stable weather conditions.

Detailed Forecast

Today: Expect sunny skies with fog patches dissipating this morning. The high will be 24°C with a humidex of 26. The UV index is high at 6, so sun protection is recommended.

Tonight: Clear skies are expected with a low of 9°C.

Thursday, July 25: Mainly sunny with a high of 28°C and a humidex of 31. The UV index will be very high at 7.

Thursday Night: Clear skies with a low of 14°C.

Friday, July 26: A mix of sun and cloud with a high of 29°C.

Friday Night: Cloudy periods with a low of 20°C.

Saturday, July 27: A mix of sun and cloud with a high of 32°C.

Saturday Night: Cloudy periods with a 30% chance of showers and a low of 21°C.

Sunday, July 28: A mix of sun and cloud with a 40% chance of showers. The high will be 29°C.

Sunday Night: Cloudy periods with a 40% chance of showers and a low of 16°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions

For today, lightweight clothing is ideal due to the sunny weather. Sunscreen and a hat are advisable due to the high UV index. Layers may be necessary for the cooler morning and evening temperatures.

Fun Weather Fact

Did you know? Marten Falls, located near Ogoki Post, experiences significant temperature variations due to its northern location. The region’s subarctic climate brings cold winters and warm summers, making it a place of diverse seasonal weather.

Enjoy the beautiful weather in Marten Falls!