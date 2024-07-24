July 24 2024 – Sioux Lookout Weather Outlook

Current Weather in Sioux Lookout

As of 5:00 AM CDT on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, Sioux Lookout is experiencing a temperature of 11.6°C. The humidity is at 87%, with a dew point of 9.5°C. Winds are light, coming from the east-southeast at 5 km/h. The barometric pressure is 102.5 kPa and rising, indicating stable weather conditions ahead.

Detailed Forecast

Today: The forecast calls for sunny weather with a high of 24°C. The humidex will make it feel like 25°C. The UV index is high at 6, so sun protection is recommended.

Tonight: Expect clear skies with a low of 12°C.

Thursday, July 25: Sunny weather will continue with temperatures reaching a high of 28°C. Winds will become southerly at 20 km/h late in the afternoon. The humidex will make it feel like 33°C, and the UV index will be very high at 8.

Thursday Night: Clear skies with a low of 16°C.

Friday, July 26: A mix of sun and cloud with a high of 30°C.

Friday Night: Cloudy periods with a low of 20°C.

Saturday, July 27: Expect a mix of sun and cloud with a 40% chance of showers. The high will be 29°C.

Saturday Night: Cloudy periods with a 40% chance of showers, and a low of 19°C.

Sunday, July 28: A mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers. The high will be 28°C.

Sunday Night: Cloudy periods with a low of 18°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions

For today, lightweight clothing is ideal due to the sunny weather. Sunscreen and a hat are advisable due to the high UV index. Layers may be necessary for the cooler evening temperatures.

Fun Weather Fact

Did you know? Sioux Lookout is known as the “Hub of the North” due to its historical role as a key transportation and communication center. Its climate features a significant range of temperatures, offering warm summers perfect for outdoor activities.

Enjoy the sunny and warm weather in Sioux Lookout!