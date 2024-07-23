Warm and Sunny Days Ahead for Sault Ste. Marie

Sault Ste. Marie is experiencing mild conditions this morning with temperatures around 14°C. The current weather is not observed, but conditions are generally clear and calm.

Today’s Forecast

For today, expect a mix of sun and cloud with temperatures reaching a high of 22°C. The UV index is moderate at 5, indicating the need for some sun protection. Tonight, skies will clear late in the evening, and the temperature will drop to 10°C.

Upcoming Days

Wednesday, July 24: The day will be mainly sunny with a high of 24°C and a humidex of 27. The UV index will be high at 7, so strong sun protection is necessary. Overnight, the skies will be clear with a low of 13°C.

Thursday, July 25: A mix of sun and cloud is expected with a high of 28°C. The night will be clear, and temperatures will drop to 16°C.

Friday, July 26: Another day with a mix of sun and cloud, and a high of 29°C. Cloudy periods are expected overnight with a low of 19°C.

Saturday, July 27: The forecast predicts a mix of sun and cloud with a 40% chance of showers. The high will be 28°C, and the night will have cloudy periods with a 40% chance of showers and a low of 19°C.

Historical Averages

For this time of year, Sault Ste. Marie typically sees average highs of 24.3°C and lows of 11.7°C. The upcoming days show temperatures slightly above average, especially towards the end of the week with highs approaching 29°C​ (Environment Canada)​.

Wardrobe Suggestions

Given the forecasted weather conditions, lightweight and breathable clothing is advisable. Sun protection, including hats, sunglasses, and sunscreen, is essential, particularly on days with high UV indexes. A light jacket or sweater will be useful for cooler evenings.

Weather Trivia

Sault Ste. Marie is known for its variable weather patterns due to its location along the St. Marys River. This area often experiences significant temperature swings and diverse weather conditions, making it an interesting place for weather enthusiasts.