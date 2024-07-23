Warm and Sunny Days Ahead for Greater Sudbury

By
NetNewsLedger Weather Desk
-
6815
Weather Outlook Pine Trees and Blue Sky

Current Weather Conditions

Immediate Outlook

Greater Sudbury is currently experiencing mild conditions with temperatures around 14°C, though specific current conditions are not observed. Winds are light and variable.

Today’s Forecast

For today, Greater Sudbury can expect mainly cloudy skies with a high of 22°C. The UV index is moderate at 5, so some sun protection is advisable. Tonight, skies will clear late in the evening, and the temperature will drop to 10°C.

Upcoming Days

Wednesday, July 24: The forecast predicts mainly sunny conditions with a high of 24°C and a humidex of 27. The UV index will be high at 7, so strong sun protection is necessary. Overnight, the skies will be clear, with a low of 13°C.

Thursday, July 25: A mix of sun and cloud with a high of 28°C. The night will be clear with temperatures dropping to 16°C.

Friday, July 26: Another day with a mix of sun and cloud, and temperatures reaching a high of 29°C. Cloudy periods are expected overnight, with a low of 19°C.

Saturday, July 27: The forecast predicts a mix of sun and cloud with a 40% chance of showers. The high will be 28°C, and the night will have cloudy periods with a 40% chance of showers and a low of 19°C.

Historical Averages

For this time of year, Greater Sudbury typically sees average highs of around 25°C and lows of 13.6°C. The temperatures over the coming days indicate slightly above-average warmth, especially towards the end of the week with highs approaching 29°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions

Given the forecasted weather conditions, lightweight and breathable clothing is advisable. Sun protection, including hats, sunglasses, and sunscreen, is essential, particularly on days with high UV indexes. A light jacket or sweater will be useful for cooler evenings.

Weather Trivia

Greater Sudbury, known for its rich mining history, experiences a humid continental climate. The city’s weather can be highly variable, with significant temperature fluctuations and diverse weather patterns throughout the year.

Previous articleMixed Weather Patterns for Kenora, Lake of the Woods, and Surrounding Areas
Next articleThunder Bay Clouds, Mild Temperatures for July 23 2024
NetNewsLedger Weather Desk
http:www.netnewsledger.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR