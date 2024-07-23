Warm and Sunny Days Ahead for Greater Sudbury

Current Weather Conditions

Immediate Outlook

Greater Sudbury is currently experiencing mild conditions with temperatures around 14°C, though specific current conditions are not observed. Winds are light and variable.

Today’s Forecast

For today, Greater Sudbury can expect mainly cloudy skies with a high of 22°C. The UV index is moderate at 5, so some sun protection is advisable. Tonight, skies will clear late in the evening, and the temperature will drop to 10°C.

Upcoming Days

Wednesday, July 24: The forecast predicts mainly sunny conditions with a high of 24°C and a humidex of 27. The UV index will be high at 7, so strong sun protection is necessary. Overnight, the skies will be clear, with a low of 13°C.

Thursday, July 25: A mix of sun and cloud with a high of 28°C. The night will be clear with temperatures dropping to 16°C.

Friday, July 26: Another day with a mix of sun and cloud, and temperatures reaching a high of 29°C. Cloudy periods are expected overnight, with a low of 19°C.

Saturday, July 27: The forecast predicts a mix of sun and cloud with a 40% chance of showers. The high will be 28°C, and the night will have cloudy periods with a 40% chance of showers and a low of 19°C.

Historical Averages

For this time of year, Greater Sudbury typically sees average highs of around 25°C and lows of 13.6°C. The temperatures over the coming days indicate slightly above-average warmth, especially towards the end of the week with highs approaching 29°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions

Given the forecasted weather conditions, lightweight and breathable clothing is advisable. Sun protection, including hats, sunglasses, and sunscreen, is essential, particularly on days with high UV indexes. A light jacket or sweater will be useful for cooler evenings.

Weather Trivia

Greater Sudbury, known for its rich mining history, experiences a humid continental climate. The city’s weather can be highly variable, with significant temperature fluctuations and diverse weather patterns throughout the year.