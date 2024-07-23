Thunder Bay Clouds, Mild Temperatures for July 23 2024

Immediate Outlook

As observed at Thunder Bay Airport, Thunder Bay is experiencing mostly cloudy conditions with a temperature of 14.2°C. The dew point is 12.4°C, resulting in a humidity level of 89%. Winds are blowing from the northeast at 10 km/h, and visibility is excellent at 32 km. The barometric pressure is 102.0 kPa and rising, indicating stable weather ahead.

Today’s Forecast

Today, Thunder Bay will see mainly cloudy skies with a 40% chance of showers. The high temperature will reach 21°C, and the UV index is high at 6, so sun protection is recommended despite the clouds. Tonight, expect partly cloudy skies with temperatures dropping to 11°C.

Upcoming Days

Wednesday, July 24: The day will be mainly sunny with a high of 22°C. The UV index will remain high at 6, necessitating sun protection. Overnight, the skies will be clear, and the temperature will drop to 11°C.

Thursday, July 25: A mix of sun and cloud is expected with a high of 27°C. The night will be clear, and temperatures will drop to 14°C.

Friday, July 26: Another day of mixed sun and cloud with temperatures reaching a high of 28°C. Cloudy periods are expected overnight, with a low of 17°C.

Historical Averages

For this time of year, Thunder Bay typically sees average highs around 24°C and lows around 13°C. The temperatures over the next few days are slightly above average, particularly towards the end of the week with highs approaching 28°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions

Given the forecasted weather conditions, lightweight and breathable clothing is advisable. Sun protection, including hats, sunglasses, and sunscreen, is essential on days with high UV indexes. A light jacket or sweater will be useful for cooler evenings.

Weather Trivia

Thunder Bay, located on the shores of Lake Superior, often experiences variable weather patterns due to its proximity to the lake. This can result in significant temperature fluctuations and diverse weather conditions throughout the year, making it an interesting location for weather enthusiasts.