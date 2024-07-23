Mixed Weather Patterns for Kenora, Lake of the Woods, and Surrounding Areas

Kenora, along with Lake of the Woods and Grassy Narrows, is experiencing mostly cloudy skies this morning. The temperature is 14.3°C, with a dew point of 13.6°C, indicating high humidity at 96%. The wind is blowing from the east-northeast at 10 km/h, and the barometric pressure is 102.0 kPa and rising, suggesting stable weather conditions ahead. Visibility is excellent at 32 km, though fog patches are expected to dissipate this morning.

Today’s Forecast

The forecast for today indicates mainly cloudy skies with a high of 22°C. As the day progresses, the humidex will make it feel like 25°C. The UV index is moderate at 5, so some sun protection is advised. Tonight, the skies will clear, with temperatures dropping to a cool 13°C.

Upcoming Days

Wednesday, July 24: Expect a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 24°C. The humidex will make it feel like 29°C. The UV index will be high at 7, so strong sun protection is necessary. Overnight, the skies will be clear, and temperatures will drop to 14°C.

Thursday, July 25: The day will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 28°C. The night will be clear with a low of 19°C.

Friday, July 26: Another day of mixed sun and cloud with temperatures reaching a high of 29°C. Cloudy periods are expected overnight with a low of 21°C.

Historical Averages

For this time of year, Kenora typically sees average highs of around 24°C and lows of 13°C. These temperatures indicate that the upcoming days will be warmer than average, particularly on Thursday and Friday, with highs approaching 29°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions

Given the forecasted weather conditions, lightweight and breathable clothing is recommended. Hats, sunglasses, and sunscreen are necessary for sun protection, especially on Wednesday when the UV index is high. In the evenings, a light jacket may be needed as temperatures cool down.

Weather Trivia

Kenora and the Lake of the Woods region are known for their stunning sunsets and rich history as a summer vacation destination. The area’s complex weather patterns are influenced by its proximity to large water bodies, contributing to the frequent variability in weather conditions.