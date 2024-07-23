Mixed Weather Patterns Expected in Vermilion Bay, Dryden, and Wabigoon

Vermilion Bay, Dryden, and Wabigoon are currently experiencing cloudy conditions this morning. The temperature is 14.4°C, with a dew point of 11.8°C, indicating a humidity level of 84%. Winds are blowing from the east at 13 km/h. The barometric pressure is 102.0 kPa, and visibility is 16 km. Fog patches are expected to dissipate this morning.

Today’s Forecast

The forecast for today predicts a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 21°C. The UV index will be high at 6, so sun protection is recommended. Tonight, the skies will clear, and temperatures will drop to a cool 10°C.

Upcoming Days

Wednesday, July 24: Expect sunny conditions with a high of 24°C. The humidex will make it feel like 27°C. The UV index will be high at 7, so strong sun protection is necessary. Overnight, the skies will be clear, and temperatures will drop to 13°C.

Thursday, July 25: The day will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 28°C. The night will be clear with a low of 16°C.

Friday, July 26: Another day of mixed sun and cloud with temperatures reaching a high of 29°C. Cloudy periods are expected overnight with a low of 19°C.

Historical Averages

For this time of year, Vermilion Bay, Dryden, and Wabigoon typically see average highs around 24°C and lows of 13°C. The upcoming days’ temperatures will be slightly above average, especially on Thursday and Friday, with highs approaching 29°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions

Given the forecasted weather conditions, lightweight and breathable clothing is recommended. Hats, sunglasses, and sunscreen are necessary for sun protection, especially on days with a high UV index. In the evenings, a light jacket may be needed as temperatures cool down.

Weather Trivia

Dryden is known for its rich history in the pulp and paper industry, and the region’s weather patterns can be quite variable due to its location near multiple lakes and forested areas. This can lead to frequent changes in weather, making it a unique place for weather enthusiasts.