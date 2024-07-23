July 26, 2024 – Variable Weather Patterns for Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug, Bearskin Lake, Sachigo Lake, Kasabonika, and Sandy Lake

Immediate Outlook

As observed at Big Trout Lake Airport, the temperature is currently 4.2°C with no specific weather condition observed at the moment. The wind is from the northwest at 4 km/h, and the barometric pressure is steady at 102.5 kPa.

Today’s Forecast

Today’s forecast predicts a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 22°C. The UV index will be high at 6, indicating a need for sun protection. Tonight, the skies will clear, and temperatures will drop to 12°C.

Upcoming Days

Wednesday, July 24: Expect sunny conditions with winds becoming southwest at 20 km/h late in the morning. The high will be 25°C with a humidex of 28. The UV index will remain high at 6. Overnight, there will be cloudy periods with a low of 15°C.

Thursday, July 25: Another sunny day with a high of 26°C. The night will be clear, with temperatures dropping to 16°C.

Friday, July 26: A mix of sun and cloud with temperatures reaching a high of 31°C. Cloudy periods are expected overnight with a low of 20°C.

Saturday, July 27: A mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers. The high will be 28°C, and the night will have cloudy periods with a 30% chance of showers and a low of 16°C.

Historical Averages

For this time of year, these regions typically see average highs around 24°C and lows of 13°C. The upcoming days show temperatures slightly above average, especially on Friday with highs reaching 31°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions

Given the forecasted weather conditions, layered clothing is advisable. Lightweight and breathable clothing will be useful for the warmer days, while a light jacket or sweater will be needed in the cooler mornings and evenings.

Weather Trivia

Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug and the surrounding regions are known for their pristine natural environments and remote locations. The weather in these areas can be quite variable due to their northern latitude, resulting in significant temperature swings and diverse weather patterns.