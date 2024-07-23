July 26, 2024 – Variable Weather Expected in Wasaho Cree Nation

Immediate Outlook

Wasaho Cree Nation, observed at Fort Severn Airport, is experiencing cloudy conditions this morning. The temperature is 9.2°C, with a dew point also at 9.2°C, indicating 100% humidity. Winds are light from the southwest at 5 km/h, and visibility is 16 km.

Today’s Forecast

Today’s forecast predicts a mix of sun and cloud with fog patches dissipating this morning. Winds will shift to the west at 20 km/h, gusting up to 40 km/h by late morning. The high temperature will reach 24°C, with a humidex of 25. The UV index is moderate at 5. Tonight, expect a few clouds with winds becoming southwest at 20 km/h after midnight. The temperature will drop to 12°C.

Upcoming Days

Wednesday, July 24: Sunny with winds from the southwest at 30 km/h, gusting up to 50 km/h. The high will be 27°C with a humidex of 30. The UV index will be high at 6. Overnight, there will be cloudy periods with a 30% chance of showers and a low of 9°C.

Thursday, July 25: Sunny conditions with a high of 15°C. The night will be clear, and temperatures will drop to 8°C.

Friday, July 26: A mix of sun and cloud with temperatures reaching a high of 30°C. The night will have cloudy periods with a low of 18°C.

Historical Averages

For this time of year, the region typically sees average highs of around 24°C and lows of 13°C. The forecasted temperatures for the next few days show a wide range, from a cooler 15°C on Thursday to a warm 30°C on Friday.

Wardrobe Suggestions

Given the varying weather conditions, it is advisable to wear layered clothing. Light, breathable clothing is recommended for the warmer days, while a light jacket or sweater will be useful in the cooler evenings and during windier periods.

Weather Trivia

Wasaho Cree Nation, located in the northern part of Ontario, experiences significant weather variability due to its geographic location. The area is known for its stunning natural landscapes and rich cultural heritage, making weather patterns an important aspect of daily life for the community.