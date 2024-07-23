Ignace Weather: Cloudy Skies and Gradual Clearing

Ignace is currently experiencing cloudy skies, with a temperature of 14.4°C, as observed at Dryden Airport. The dew point is 11.8°C, and the humidity level is at 84%. Winds are coming from the east at 13 km/h, providing a mild breeze. Visibility is good at 16 km.

Today’s Forecast

Today, Ignace can expect mainly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers. Fog patches are expected to dissipate this morning. The high will reach 21°C, with a UV index of 5, which is moderate. Tonight, the skies will clear late in the evening, and temperatures will drop to 10°C.

Upcoming Days

Wednesday, July 24: The day will be mainly sunny with a high of 24°C and a humidex of 27. The UV index will be high at 7, so sun protection is recommended. The night will be clear, with a low of 13°C.

Thursday, July 25: Expect a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 28°C. The night will be clear, and the low will be 16°C.

Friday, July 26: Another day of mixed sun and cloud with temperatures reaching a high of 29°C. Cloudy periods are expected overnight, with a low of 19°C.

Saturday, July 27: The forecast predicts a mix of sun and cloud with a 40% chance of showers. The high will be 28°C, and the night will have cloudy periods with a 40% chance of showers and a low of 19°C.

Historical Averages

During this time of year, Ignace typically sees average highs of around 24°C and lows of 13°C. The temperatures over the coming days indicate a slightly warmer trend, especially towards the end of the week.

Wardrobe Suggestions

Given the forecast, lightweight and breathable clothing is advisable. Sun protection, including hats, sunglasses, and sunscreen, is essential, particularly on days with high UV indexes. A light jacket or sweater will be useful for cooler evenings.

Weather Trivia

Ignace, located in Northwestern Ontario, often experiences variable weather patterns due to its geographic location. The region is known for its beautiful natural landscapes, including numerous lakes and forests, which can influence local weather conditions.