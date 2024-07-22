Winnipeg Resident Faces Impaired Charges Following Incident in Atikokan

ATIKOKAN, ON – A public complaint about an intoxicated individual attempting to retrieve a work truck from a ditch has led to charges against a Winnipeg resident.

On July 19, 2024, around 5:00 pm, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Atikokan responded to a report of a work truck stuck in a ditch near Mathieu Road, east of Atikokan.

Thanks to public assistance, OPP officers identified an involved individual. The investigation confirmed that alcohol was a factor in the incident. Edward Jessop, 49, from Winnipeg, was arrested at the scene. He was transported to the Atikokan Detachment, where he underwent breath testing.

Jessop faces charges of impaired operation by alcohol or drug and impaired operation with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 plus. He also received a 90-day driver’s license suspension, and the work truck was impounded for seven days.

Jessop was released and is scheduled to appear in the Atikokan Ontario Court of Justice on August 22, 2024, to answer the charges.

The OPP remains dedicated to road safety through proactive enforcement, public awareness, and thorough traffic incident investigations. The public is urged to report suspected impaired drivers by calling 911.