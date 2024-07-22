Thunder Bay Resident Charged After Dangerous Truck Driving Incident Near Atikokan

ATIKOKAN, ON – A public complaint about a dangerously driven truck has led to multiple charges for a Thunder Bay resident.

On June 21, 2024, around 8:00 pm, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Atikokan responded to a report of a tractor-trailer unit (TTU) log truck driving erratically on Highway 11 near the Rainy River District border with Thunder Bay. The truck forced another vehicle onto the shoulder and was seen repeatedly crossing the center line into the oncoming lane.

The Atikokan OPP, with video evidence of the incident, launched an investigation supported by the Ministry of Transportation Commercial Motor Vehicle Enforcement Branch and the Canada Border Services Agency Inland Immigration Enforcement Branch.

Ajaypal Singh, 24, of Thunder Bay, is facing several charges under the Highway Traffic Act:

Careless driving

Falsifying a record or document (OReg 556/06)

Driving a commercial motor vehicle without inspection

Singh is summoned to appear in the Atikokan Ontario Court of Justice on September 20, 2024, to answer these charges.

All drivers share the responsibility of ensuring road safety, especially when large commercial vehicles are involved. The OPP emphasizes the importance of commercial motor vehicle safety as part of their Provincial Traffic Safety Strategy. If you witness dangerous driving, call 911 to help keep our roads safe.