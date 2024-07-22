Memorial Avenue & Harbour Expressway Intersection Closure on July 23 for Traffic Signal Switchover

THUNDER BAY, ON – The intersection of Memorial Avenue and Harbour Expressway will be closed on Tuesday, July 23, for a switchover to newly installed traffic signals.

During this work, the intersection will be closed to through traffic on both streets. Northbound and southbound traffic on Memorial Avenue will be permitted to make right turns only onto the Harbour Expressway.

The closure is expected to last from 9 am to 4 pm on July 23.

While if often seems there are two seasons in Thunder Bay, winter and Road Construction, the improvements are needed to keep our roads and infrastructure up to date.

Businesses in the area will remain open.

This switchover to the new traffic lights is one of the final steps in a rehabilitation project aimed at rebuilding the existing traffic signals and associated underground infrastructure, which had reached the end of its life. Following the switchover, additional work will continue at the intersection to repave and complete concrete work.