July 22, 2024 – Warm and Partly Cloudy in Toronto

Current Weather Overview

Today in Toronto

TORONTO – WEATHER – At 6:00 AM EDT, Toronto Pearson International Airport is reporting mostly cloudy conditions with a temperature of 16.9°C. The humidity is at 76%, with a dew point of 12.7°C. Winds are from the north at 9 km/h, and visibility is at 24 km. The barometric pressure is 101.7 kPa and falling.

Historical Weather Facts for Today

On this date, the highest recorded temperature in Toronto was 35.3°C in 2011, and the lowest was 10.0°C in 1976.

Detailed Forecast for the Upcoming Days

Monday

Today will start sunny, becoming a mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers in the afternoon. There is a risk of thunderstorms this afternoon. The high will be 27°C, with a humidex of 32 and a very high UV index of 8. Tonight, the weather will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers early in the evening, and a risk of thunderstorms. The low will be 19°C.

Tuesday

The day will feature a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 28°C and a humidex of 34. The UV index will be high at 7. The night will be clear with a low of 20°C.

Wednesday

Cloudy conditions dominate with a 60% chance of showers and a high of 26°C. The night will remain cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and a low of 19°C.

Thursday

A mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers and a high of 26°C. The night will be clear with a low of 17°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions

Given the warm and potentially rainy conditions today, light and breathable clothing is advisable. For the high UV index, sunscreen and sunglasses are recommended. Keep an umbrella or rain jacket handy for potential showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. For the cooler nights, a light jacket or sweater will be useful.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? Toronto, located on the northwestern shore of Lake Ontario, often experiences weather variations influenced by the lake. This can lead to sudden changes in temperature and precipitation, as seen in today’s forecast.