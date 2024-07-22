July 22, 2024 – Sunny and Warm Day in Montreal

Current Weather Overview

Today in Montreal

At 6:00 AM EDT, Montreal-Trudeau International Airport is reporting mainly sunny conditions with a temperature of 15.5°C. The humidity is at 85%, with a dew point of 12.9°C. Winds are from the north at 5 km/h, and visibility is at 48 km. The barometric pressure is 101.8 kPa and falling.

Historical Weather Facts for Today

On this date, the highest recorded temperature in Montreal was 34.1°C in 1941, and the lowest was 8.3°C in 1972.

Detailed Forecast for the Upcoming Days

Monday

Today will be sunny with a high of 27°C and a humidex of 30. The UV index will be very high at 8. Tonight, the weather will be clear with a low of 18°C.

Tuesday

The day will be sunny with a high of 28°C and a humidex of 33. The UV index will be high at 7. The night will have cloudy periods with a 60% chance of showers and a low of 19°C.

Wednesday

Expect showers throughout the day with a high of 26°C. The night will continue to have showers with a low of 19°C.

Thursday

Showers will persist with a high of 24°C. The night will also have showers with a low of 18°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions

Given the sunny and warm conditions today, light and breathable clothing is advisable. For the high UV index, sunscreen and sunglasses are recommended. Keep an umbrella or rain jacket handy for potential showers starting Tuesday night. For the cooler nights, a light jacket or sweater will be useful.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? Montreal, located on the Island of Montreal at the confluence of the Saint Lawrence and Ottawa Rivers, often experiences a mix of continental and maritime weather patterns. This can lead to a variety of weather conditions, including sudden showers and warm, sunny days.