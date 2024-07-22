July 22 2024 – Partly Cloudy and Cool Morning in Thunder Bay

Today in Thunder Bay

Thunder Bay – Weather – At 6:00 AM EDT, Thunder Bay Airport is reporting partly cloudy conditions with a temperature of 9.6°C. The humidity is high at 97%, with a dew point of 9.2°C. Winds are from the west-northwest at 5 km/h, and visibility is at 32 km. The barometric pressure is 101.7 kPa and falling.

Historical Weather Facts for Today

On this date, the highest recorded temperature in Thunder Bay was 32.1°C in 1975, and the lowest was 4.1°C in 1982.

Detailed Forecast for the Upcoming Days

Monday

Today will remain cloudy with a 60% chance of showers this afternoon and a risk of thunderstorms. Local smoke is expected later in the day. Winds will become east at 20 km/h late this afternoon. The high will be 23°C, with a humidex of 27 and a moderate UV index of 5. Tonight, the weather will be cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms early in the evening. Local smoke will persist, and winds will become light. The low will be 14°C.

Tuesday

The day will be cloudy with a 40% chance of showers. The high will be 20°C, with a UV index of 5. The night will remain cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and a low of 12°C.

Wednesday

Clearing skies are expected with a high of 23°C. The night will be clear, with temperatures dropping to 11°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions

Given the cool and potentially rainy conditions this morning, waterproof or water-resistant clothing is advisable. For the smoky conditions, consider wearing a mask if you are sensitive to smoke. As temperatures rise in the afternoon, light and breathable clothing will be comfortable. Keep an umbrella or rain jacket handy for potential showers and thunderstorms. For the cooler nights, a light jacket or sweater will be useful.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? Thunder Bay, situated at the head of Lake Superior, often experiences a wide range of weather conditions due to the lake’s influence. This can lead to significant temperature variations and sudden changes in weather, as seen in today’s forecast.