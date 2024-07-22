Driver Charged in Serious Motorcycle Collision on Arthur Street

James Murray
THUNDER BAY, ON Thunder Bay Police share that a driver involved in a serious collision with a motorcycle earlier this month now faces charges under the Highway Traffic Act.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers from the Primary Response branch were dispatched to the intersection of Arthur Street and Mountdale Avenue just after 11 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3, following reports of a motor vehicle collision.

The collision involved a passenger vehicle and a motorcycle. The investigation was taken over by members of the Traffic Unit and Forensic Identification Unit.

Both riders of the motorcycle — a male driver and female passenger — sustained life-altering injuries in the crash.

The 22-year-old driver of the passenger vehicle has been charged with two counts of careless driving causing bodily harm and for operating a vehicle as a G1 licence holder unaccompanied by a qualified driver.

