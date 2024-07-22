CEDC Tourism Development Fund Grants $205,000 to Thunder Bay Community Tennis Centre

THUNDER BAY, ON – The Thunder Bay Community Economic Development Commission (CEDC) and Tourism Thunder Bay are pleased to announce a $205,000 funding grant to the Thunder Bay Community Tennis Centre Facility through the CEDC Tourism Development Fund.

“The Thunder Bay CEDC is very proud to support the facility,” said Jamie Taylor, CEO of Thunder Bay CEDC. “Our strategic action plan focuses on supporting year-round visitor experiences and sports tourism. The facility will offer access for racquet sports such as tennis and pickleball throughout the year.”

“Sport tourism event attraction is a major contributor to Thunder Bay’s tourism economy,” added Paul Pepe, Manager of Tourism Thunder Bay. “The indoor racquet facility will help support the growth of regional and provincial racquet sport events and enhance our community’s sport tourism hosting infrastructure capacity in a sustainable way.”

The Thunder Bay Community Tennis Centre, in partnership with the Provincial Tennis Association, is leading this project. The planned facility will feature 14 indoor courts, 18 outdoor courts, and seating for over 300 spectators. With only 10% of public courts in Canada covered for year-round play, this facility represents a unique and valuable opportunity for Thunder Bay.

“This funding contribution will allow many local athletes to pursue their tennis dreams and serve as a hub for tennis in the Northwestern Ontario region,” said Jason Everett, President of the Thunder Bay Community Tennis Centre (TBCTC). “We expect high-level players from all over Ontario to come here for sanctioned events, driving tourism in Thunder Bay.”

Jamie Grieve, Director of Tennis, added, “The tennis centre is committed to hosting larger events and attracting people to visit our great city through the sport of tennis. With support from sponsors and partners like Mascarin Collision and the Ontario Tennis Association, we are hosting the Mid Canada Open in two weeks. This event will attract participants from Ottawa, Southern Ontario, and the United States. We aim to bring more such events to our community.”

The TBCTC began pursuing funding for this project in 2019, starting with an initial commitment of $1.5 million from the City of Thunder Bay. Tennis Canada has pledged $200,000, FedNor has contributed $500,000, and the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation (NOHFC) has committed $1 million. The TBCTC has also secured over $3.4 million through community fundraising efforts.