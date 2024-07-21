Wildfire Update for the Northwest Fire Region Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services Northwest Fire Region July 20, 2024

Current Fire Status

THUNDER BAY – WILDFIRE UPDATE – As of the early evening of July 20, two new wildland fires have been confirmed in the Northwest Region. However with warming weather, it is very likely that the risk factor for wildfires across the region could ramp up significantly.

Red Lake 5 (RED005) : Located approximately 6.8 kilometers west of the community of Deer Lake on the south side of the lake, this fire spans 5.0 hectares and is currently not under control.

: Located approximately 6.8 kilometers west of the community of Deer Lake on the south side of the lake, this fire spans 5.0 hectares and is currently not under control. Red Lake 6 (RED006): Situated about 10.3 kilometers southwest of Deer Lake and 3.0 kilometers southwest of McIntosh Bay, this fire covers 1.0 hectare and is also not under control.

In total, there are six active wildland fires in the Northwest Region. Two fires are not under control, while four are being observed. Additionally, two fires have been called out in the past 24 hours.

Fire Hazard Levels

The wildland fire hazard in the Northwest Region varies from low to moderate, with some pockets of high hazard values, particularly in the Red Lake sector on the western side of the region. For a detailed view of active fires and the current fire hazard in your area, please refer to our Interactive Map.

Safety Advisories

Help Fight Forest Fires: Stay Clear of Waterbombers! When waterbombers approach a body of water to scoop water, ensure you move close to the shore to allow them to perform their tasks safely. Waterbombers will not scoop from lakes or rivers if watercraft pose a safety hazard. Your cooperation is essential for effective firefighting operations.

Reporting Wildland Fires

North of the French and Mattawa Rivers: Dial 310-FIRE to report a wildland fire.

Dial to report a wildland fire. South of the French and Mattawa Rivers: Dial 9-1-1 for immediate assistance.

Stay informed and stay safe. Together, we can help protect our communities and natural resources from the threat of wildfires.