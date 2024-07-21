Update 16: Alberta wildfire information update (July 20, 3:30 p.m.)

July 20, 2024
EDMONTON – WIDFIRE UPDATE – Little Red River Cree Nation has expanded their evacuation alert to include the communities of John D’Or and Fox Lake. Fox Lake and John D’or Prairie are on mandatory evacuation effective July 20, 12:30 p.m. The fire danger is very high to extreme across most of the province due to hot, dry and windy conditions.
Alberta Emergency Alerts
- As of July 20, at 2 p.m., there are three emergency alerts in effect.
- On July 20, at 12:30 p.m. Little Red River Cree Nation issued an evacuation order for the communities of John D’or Prairie and Fox Lake. Residents have been asked to leave their respective communities and register at the Travel Center at 12 mile.
- On July 18, at 10:30 p.m. the Municipal District of Opportunity issued an evacuation order for Chipewyan Lake due to an out-of-control wildfire in the area. Evacuees are being sent to Wabasca. There is no threat to the community; however, the wildfire is threating Chip Road, which is the only exit route out of the community.
- The evacuation alert for the hamlet of Janvier and the Janvier 194 community of the Chipewyan Prairie First Nation remains in effect. The community and First Nation are not at risk at this time but will remain under an evacuation alert.
- Responses are being led by the local authorities with Alberta Emergency Management Agency (AEMA) First Nations and regional field officers on hand to provide support.
- For up-to-the-minute Alberta Emergency Alert information, visit Alberta Emergency Alert.
- Albertans are encouraged to download the Alberta Emergency Alert mobile app, which immediately pushes all alerts out to subscribers.
Current situation
- Evacuation orders are currently in effect for:
- Little Red River Cree Nation – Garden River
- Chipewyan Lake
- Little Red River Cree Nation – John D’or Prairie 215
- Little Red River Cree Nation – Fox Lake 162
- Evacuation alerts are currently in effect for:
- Hamlet of Janvier and Janvier 194
- Numerous wildfires are burning across Alberta. Priorities are being made to focus on the wildfires that are having a direct threat to human life, communities, critical infrastructure and major industrial facilities.
- Wildfire SWF120 is classified as out of control. It is located about 23 kilometres northwest of Chipewyan Lake, 15 kilometres from Chip Road and is more than 9,450 hectares in size.
- An evacuation order is in effect for Chipewyan Lake and surrounding areas.
- Semo Complex Fire (HWF061) is classified as out of control at more than 95,000 hectares in size.
- It is now approximately 2.2 kilometres from highway 58 and 13 kilometres northwest of Garden River.
- Little Red River Cree Nation remains under a state of local emergency and an evacuation order is in effect for the Garden River, John D’Or and Fox Lake communities.
- The wildfire saw growth toward highway 58 yesterday, prompting the expanded evacuation alert to include John D’Or and Fox Lake communities.
- Wildfire LWF136 is classified as out of control at more than 500 hectares in size, and it is approximately 15 kilometres south of the community of Janvier.
- An evacuation alert remains in effect for residents of Janvier.
- Wildfire smoke is affecting visibility on highway 881. Visit 511 Alberta for details.
- Since January 1, there have been 893 wildfires in the Forest Protection Area, burning more than 413,000 hectares.
- Of these wildfires, 54 are classified as out of control, 43 are being held, 48 are under control and 745 have been extinguished.
- Alberta currently has more than 1,800 personnel, 156 helicopters and 21 aircraft responding to wildfires across the province.
- In addition to provincial resources, Alberta has imported more than 240 firefighters and support staff, as well as three airtankers, from other jurisdictions to support wildfire response and suppression efforts.
- Although lighting has caused more than half of wildfires at the moment, the other half are caused by people. Albertans are urged to prevent any additional fire starts that will add to the already extreme wildfire situation.
- As of July 20, there are five wildfires of note in the Forest Protection Area. Information about these wildfires can be found by visiting the Alberta Wildfire Status Dashboard.
- Wildfire smoke is affecting air quality in parts of Alberta. The combination of heat and very poor air quality in smoke will increase the risk to your health. Especially when taking part in strenuous activity. Visit Wildfire Smoke Information for air quality monitoring information to make informed decisions about outdoor activities to protect your health.
- Wildfire smoke can cause a variety of symptoms or health effects that can range in severity. Milder and more common symptoms of smoke exposure include:
- headaches
- a mild cough
- production of mucus
- nose, throat, eye and sinus irritation
In many cases, these symptoms can be managed without medical intervention.
Fire bans
- A fire ban is in place for the entire Forest Protection Area of Alberta.
- For information on activities prohibited under this ban, visit alberta.ca/fire-bans.
- Cities, towns, villages and summer villages, as well as federal lands, such as national parks, are exempt from this ban.
- These jurisdictions have the authority to issue their own bans and may have complementary bans in place.
- Albertans should visit their local municipality’s website or social media to confirm if a fire ban is in effect in their area.
- All Albertans have a role to play in wildfire prevention. Albertans must follow all fire bans and restrictions to avoid new fire starts. If you see smoke or flames in the forest, call 310-FIRE to report it.
Support for evacuees
- To assist evacuees from the Municipal District of Opportunity, Chipewyan Lake the Alberta Supports Centre in Slave Lake will offer extended hours on Saturday and Sunday (July 20 and 21) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Albertans in need of immediate emergency financial assistance as they leave their community can contact the Income Support Emergency Contact Centre at 1-866-644-5135.
- As of July 16, Residents of Little Red River Cree Nation, Garden River are eligible for emergency evacuation payments.
- Residents are encouraged to apply online at evacuationpayment.alberta.ca/.
- In-person applications will also be accepted in High Level at the temporary Alberta Supports Centre located at the Best Western Hotel (9616 AB-58), Monday to Friday 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Evacuees who have left the area can access local Alberta Supports offices from 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday, for assistance. Alberta Supports office locations are available at alberta.ca/alberta-supports.
Roads and highways
- Highway 881 has reopened but may be closed on short notice due to wildfire and visibility concerns.
- Visit 511.alberta.ca for up-to-date information on road closures and travel advisories.
Health care
- There are currently no hospital closures.
Education
- There are currently no school closures.
Emergency Preparedness
- Get ready for emergencies and disasters by taking simple steps now. To be prepared, Albertans need to know what to do, where to go and have enough supplies for a week or more. Supplies include food, water, medications and important documents. Include supplies for pets as well.
- Read more about emergency preparedness.