Sunny Skies and Pleasant Weather in the Greater Sudbury Region

This morning, Greater Sudbury Airport reported a temperature of 10.7°C with sunny skies. The barometric pressure is at 102.0 kPa and rising. Humidity stands at 86%, with a dew point of 8.5°C. Winds are from the northeast at 7 km/h, providing excellent visibility of 32 km.

Today will be sunny with fog patches dissipating this morning. The high will reach 23°C, with a humidex of 25 and a UV index of 7, indicating high exposure.

Tonight will be clear with fog patches developing overnight. The low will be 12°C.

Forecast for the Next Few Days

July 22, 2024

Monday will start sunny, becoming a mix of sun and clouds near noon. Fog patches will dissipate in the morning. The high will be 26°C, with a humidex of 29 and a UV index of 7, indicating high exposure.

Monday night will be cloudy with temperatures dropping to 14°C.

July 23, 2024

Tuesday will be a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 24°C. The night will have a 60% chance of showers, with temperatures around 15°C.

Historical Weather Data

For this time of year, Greater Sudbury typically sees highs around 24°C, with lows around 13°C. However, temperature extremes can vary, with both higher and lower temperatures recorded​​.

Wardrobe Suggestions

Given the warm daytime temperatures and cooler nights, layering is key. Light, breathable clothing is ideal for daytime, and having a light jacket or sweater handy for the evening is advisable. Sunglasses and sunscreen are essential due to the high UV index.

Interesting Weather Trivia

Did you know? The Greater Sudbury area is known for its lush green spaces and beautiful lakes, offering ample opportunities for outdoor activities such as hiking, swimming, and boating during the warm summer months.

Conclusion

Enjoy the sunny weather and stay prepared for potential showers on Tuesday night. The mix of clear skies and occasional clouds provides an excellent opportunity to experience the natural beauty of the Greater Sudbury Region.