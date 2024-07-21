Sunny Skies and Mild Temperatures in Sault Ste. Marie

This morning, Sault Ste. Marie Airport reported a temperature of 11.8°C with partly cloudy skies. The barometric pressure is at 102.1 kPa and rising. Humidity stands at 82%, with a dew point of 8.9°C. Winds are from the northeast at 14 km/h, providing excellent visibility of 32 km.

Today will be sunny with winds becoming northwest at 20 km/h late this morning. The high will reach 23°C, with a humidex of 25 and a UV index of 7, indicating high exposure.

Tonight will be clear, with fog patches developing overnight. Winds will be northwest at 20 km/h, becoming light after midnight. The low will be 10°C.

Forecast for the Next Few Days

July 22, 2024

Monday will be sunny, with fog patches dissipating in the morning. The high will be 26°C, with a humidex of 28 and a UV index of 7, indicating high exposure.

Monday night will become cloudy, with temperatures dropping to 13°C.

July 23, 2024

Tuesday will be cloudy with a high of 23°C. The night will have a 60% chance of showers, with temperatures around 14°C.

Historical Weather Data

For this time of year, Sault Ste. Marie typically sees highs around 24°C, with lows around 13°C. However, temperature extremes can vary, with both higher and lower temperatures recorded​.

Wardrobe Suggestions

Given the warm daytime temperatures and cooler nights, layering is key. Light, breathable clothing is ideal for daytime, and having a light jacket or sweater handy for the evening is advisable. Sunglasses and sunscreen are essential due to the high UV index.

Interesting Weather Trivia

Did you know? Sault Ste. Marie, located on the banks of the St. Marys River, often enjoys clear and sunny summer days, making it a perfect destination for outdoor activities such as boating and hiking.

Conclusion

Enjoy the pleasant weather and stay prepared for potential showers on Tuesday night. The mix of clear skies and occasional clouds provides an excellent opportunity to experience the natural beauty of Sault Ste. Marie.