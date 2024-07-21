PGA TOUR Americas: Devon Bling and David Pastore Tied for Lead at Bromont Open

Bromont, Québec – On a sunny Saturday at the Bromont Open presented by Desjardins, golf enthusiasts witnessed a thrilling third round as Devon Bling and David Pastore surged to the top of the leaderboard. Both players delivered stellar performances, carding identical 7-under 63s, putting them in a tie for the lead at 15-under 195.

Bling’s Remarkable Journey

Devon Bling, the 24-year-old Californian, showcased his prowess with an exceptional round, notching his season-low score. Bling’s impressive play, especially on the back nine where he accumulated 12 birdies, earned him the co-lead and a coveted spot in Sunday’s final grouping. His consistent performance this season includes making the cut in every appearance and achieving multiple top-25 finishes. Bling’s trajectory in the Fortinet Cup standings could see a significant boost with a victory, propelling him back into the top 10.

Pastore’s Strong Return

David Pastore, sharing the lead with Bling, matched his career-low round with a flawless 63. The 32-year-old, hailing from Greenwich, Connecticut, aims to improve his conditional membership status. A win would guarantee Pastore exempt membership for the remainder of the season and the upcoming Latin America Swing. Pastore’s experience and determination will be crucial as he vies for his second PGA TOUR-sanctioned victory.

The Competition Heats Up

Thomas Hutchison and Ryan Burnett are hot on the leaders’ heels, tied for third at 14-under. Both players delivered solid rounds of 64, setting up a fierce competition for Sunday’s final round. Meanwhile, second-round leader John Keefer and David Perkins share the fifth spot at 13-under, maintaining their contention for the title.

Exciting Final Round Ahead

As the final round tees off on Sunday, fans can expect an exhilarating battle. Bling and Pastore, joined by Hutchison, will start at 12:30 p.m. ET. With sunny weather and mild winds forecasted, the stage is set for a dramatic conclusion at Golf Château-Bromont.

Quick Facts:

Course Setup: Par 70, 7,000 yards; Round 3 average: 68.72

Par 70, 7,000 yards; Round 3 average: 68.72 Weather: Sunny, high of 80°F, west-southwest winds 2-8 mph, gusts up to 20 mph.

Sunny, high of 80°F, west-southwest winds 2-8 mph, gusts up to 20 mph. Samuel Anderson: Recorded a hole-in-one on the 191-yard par 3, marking the second ace in PGA TOUR Americas history.

Recorded a hole-in-one on the 191-yard par 3, marking the second ace in PGA TOUR Americas history. Jorge Villar: Finished as the low Latin player after carding a 7-under 63 in the second round and a 3-under 67 in the third.

Finished as the low Latin player after carding a 7-under 63 in the second round and a 3-under 67 in the third. Max Theodorakis: The only Monday Qualifier to make the cut, with consistent rounds of 68.

About the Leaders:

Devon Bling

Age: 24

24 Birthplace/Residence: Ridgecrest, California

Ridgecrest, California College: UCLA

UCLA Fortinet Cup Rank: 26th

26th Notable: Top-10 finish at the 2023 PGA TOUR Canada Fortinet Cup, three collegiate victories.

David Pastore