Partly Cloudy with Warm Temperatures in Toronto

Toronto – Weather – This morning, Toronto Pearson International Airport reported a temperature of 20.1°C with mostly cloudy skies. The barometric pressure is at 101.8 kPa and falling. Humidity stands at 70%, with a dew point of 14.4°C. Winds are light from the southwest at 4 km/h. Visibility is 24 km.

Today will be mainly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers this morning and early afternoon. The high will reach 27°C, with a humidex of 34 and a UV index of 8, indicating very high exposure.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low of 17°C.

Forecast for the Next Few Days

July 22, 2024

Monday will be a mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers in the afternoon and a risk of thunderstorms. The high will be 27°C, with a humidex of 32 and a UV index of 8, indicating very high exposure.

Monday night will be cloudy with temperatures dropping to 20°C.

July 23, 2024

Tuesday will be cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and a high of 26°C. The night will have cloudy periods with temperatures around 19°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions

Given the warm daytime temperatures and cooler nights, layering is key. Light, breathable clothing is ideal for daytime, and having a light jacket or sweater handy for the evening is advisable. Sunglasses and sunscreen are essential due to the very high UV index.

Interesting Weather Trivia

Did you know? Toronto, located on the shores of Lake Ontario, often enjoys warm and humid summer days, making it a perfect destination for outdoor activities and exploring the city’s numerous parks and waterfront areas.

Conclusion

Enjoy the warm weather and stay prepared for potential showers, especially in the mornings and afternoons. The mix of sun and clouds provides an excellent opportunity to experience the vibrant atmosphere of Toronto.