July 20 2024 – Wildfire Update: Northeast Region Fire Report

Current Fire Status

SAULT STE. MARIE – Wildfire Update – As of today, July 20, no new wildland fires have been confirmed in the Northeast Region. Currently, there are 13 active wildland fires, all situated in the far northern areas and are being observed without active suppression efforts.

Fire Hazard Levels

The fire hazard in the Northeast Region varies from low to high across different localities. For the most up-to-date information on wildland fire danger levels, please check our interactive map.

Safety Advisories

No Drone Zone: Stay Clear of Forest Fires! Flying drones near forest fires is both dangerous and illegal. Drones can endanger the lives of pilots, firefighters, and other emergency personnel. Always be safe and keep your distance from forest fires.

Help Fight Forest Fires: Stay Clear of Waterbombers! When waterbombers approach a body of water to scoop water, ensure you move close to the shore to allow them to perform their tasks safely. Waterbombers will not scoop from lakes or rivers if watercraft pose a safety hazard. Your cooperation is crucial for effective firefighting operations.

Reporting Wildland Fires