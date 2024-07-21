Clear Skies and Mild Temperatures in Thunder Bay

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – This morning, Thunder Bay Airport reported a temperature of 9.0°C with shallow fog. The barometric pressure is at 102.3 kPa and rising. Humidity stands at 99%, with a dew point of 8.8°C. Winds are from the west-southwest at 6 km/h. Visibility is excellent at 32 km.

Today will be sunny with a high of 24°C. The humidex will make it feel like 27, and the UV index is at 7, indicating high exposure.

Tonight will be clear with a low of 12°C.

Forecast for the Next Few Days

July 22, 2024

Monday will start sunny, then transition to a mix of sun and clouds with a 40% chance of showers in the afternoon. There is a risk of thunderstorms in the afternoon. The high will be 21°C, with a humidex of 25 and a UV index of 7, indicating high exposure.

Monday night will be cloudy with a 60% chance of showers. The low will be 14°C.

July 23, 2024

Tuesday will be cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and a high of 19°C. The night will have cloudy periods with a 30% chance of showers, and temperatures around 13°C.

Historical Weather Data

For this time of year, Thunder Bay typically sees highs around 23°C, with lows around 12°C. However, temperature extremes can vary, with both higher and lower temperatures recorded​​.

Wardrobe Suggestions

Given the warm daytime temperatures and cooler nights, layering is key. Light, breathable clothing is ideal for daytime, and having a light jacket or sweater handy for the evening is advisable. Sunglasses and sunscreen are essential due to the high UV index.

Interesting Weather Trivia

Did you know? Thunder Bay, situated on the shores of Lake Superior, often experiences clear and sunny summer days, making it a great destination for outdoor activities such as hiking and boating.

Conclusion

Enjoy the sunny weather and stay prepared for potential showers and thunderstorms, especially in the afternoons and evenings. The mix of clear skies and occasional clouds provides an excellent opportunity to experience the natural beauty of Thunder Bay.