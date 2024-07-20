Weather Update for Sault Ste. Marie

Current Conditions and Forecast

Observations in Sault Ste. Marie

As of 7:00 AM EDT on Saturday, July 20, 2024, the temperature at Sault Ste. Marie Airport is 16.9°C. The dew point matches the temperature at 16.9°C, resulting in 100% humidity. The wind is blowing from the south-southwest at 8 km/h, and the barometric pressure is 101.6 kPa and falling. Visibility is clear up to 24 km under mostly cloudy skies.

The Next Few Days

Saturday, July 20, 2024

Daytime: Sunny early this morning, transitioning to a mix of sun and cloud with a 60% chance of showers late this morning and afternoon. There’s a risk of thunderstorms. Winds will shift to the northwest at 20 km/h late this morning. The high will be 25°C with a humidex of 30. The UV index is 6, indicating high exposure.

Night: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers in the evening, becoming clear overnight. There's a risk of thunderstorms in the evening. Winds will be from the northwest at 20 km/h, becoming light late in the evening. The low will be 10°C.

Sunday, July 21, 2024

Daytime: Sunny with a high of 25°C and a humidex of 28. The UV index will be 7, indicating high exposure.

Night: Clear skies with a low of 8°C.

Monday, July 22, 2024

Daytime: Sunny with a high of 26°C.

Night: Cloudy with a low of 14°C.

Historical Averages for July

Average high: 24.5°C

24.5°C Average low: 12.8°C

12.8°C Greatest precipitation: 35.0 mm in 1982

Wardrobe Suggestions

With varying weather conditions throughout the day, dressing in layers is advisable. Carry an umbrella or a light raincoat for potential showers and thunderstorms. Sunscreen and sunglasses are necessary for the sunny periods, particularly during midday. A light jacket will be useful for the cooler evening temperatures.

Interesting Weather Trivia

Sault Ste. Marie, located on the St. Marys River, often experiences unique weather patterns due to the influence of the Great Lakes. This can lead to sudden changes in weather, from sunny skies to thunderstorms, making it an interesting area for weather enthusiasts.