Update 15: Alberta wildfire information update (July 19, 3:30 p.m.)

The Municipal District of Opportunity has declared a state of local emergency and issued an evacuation order for residents of Chipewyan Lake. About 89 residents have now evacuated. Extreme heat will continue to drive significant wildfire activity in the coming days.
- As of July 19, at 2 p.m., there are two emergency alerts in effect.
- On July 18, at 10:30 p.m. the Municipal District of Opportunity issued an evacuation order for Chipewyan Lake due to an out-of-control wildfire in the area. Evacuees are being sent to Wabasca.
- There is no threat to the community; however, the wildfire is threating Chip Road, which is the only exit route out of the community.
- The evacuation alert for the hamlet of Janvier and the Janvier 194 community of the Chipewyan Prairie First Nation remains in effect.
- The community and First Nation are not at risk at this time but will remain under an evacuation alert.
- Little Red River Cree Nation’s state of local emergency, declared via Band Council Resolution on July 10, remains in effect.
- Responses for both incidents are being led by the local authorities with Alberta Emergency Management Agency (AEMA) First Nations and regional field officers on hand to provide support.
Current situation
- Number of evacuees provincewide: 1,097
- Evacuation orders are currently in effect for:
- Little Red River Cree Nation – Garden River
- Chipewyan Lake
- The wildfire burning near Chipewyan Lake is about 29 kilometres northwest of the community and 22 kilometres from Chip Road.
- An evacuation order is in effect for Chipewyan Lake and surrounding areas.
- An out-of-control wildfire – SWF120 – is located about 29 kilometres northwest of Chipewyan Lake and 22 kilometres from Chip Road and is more than 2,200 hectares in size.
- Little Red River Cree Nation remains under a state of local emergency and an evacuation order remains in effect for the Garden River community.
- Semo Complex Fire (HWF061) is classified as out of control at more than 62,000 hectares in size, and it is now approximately 4.2 kilometres from Highway 58 and 19 kilometres northwest of Garden River.
- An evacuation alert remains in effect for residents of Janvier.
- LWF136 is classified as out of control at more than 500 hectares in size, and it is approximately 15 kilometres south of the community of Janvier.
- Since January 1, there have been 887 wildfires recorded in the Forest Protection Area that have burned more than 413,000 hectares.
- Of these wildfires, 58 are classified as out of control, 42 are being held, 46 are under control and 741 have been extinguished.
- Alberta currently has more than 1,800 personnel, 156 helicopters and 21 aircraft responding to wildfires throughout the province.
- In addition to provincial resources, Alberta has imported more than 240 firefighters and support staff, as well as three airtankers, from other jurisdictions to support wildfire response and suppression efforts.
- While lightning is a major cause of wildfires at this time of year, extra caution is urged to prevent any additional fire starts that will add to the already extreme wildfire situation.
- As of July 19, there are five wildfires of note in the Forest Protection Area. Information about these wildfires can be found by visiting the Alberta Wildfire Status Dashboard.
- There are currently several wildfires across Alberta. Priorities are being made to focus on the wildfires that are having a direct threat to human life, communities, critical infrastructure and major industrial facilities.
Fire bans
- A fire ban is in place for the entire Forest Protection Area of Alberta.
- Cities, towns, villages and summer villages, as well as federal lands, such as national parks, are exempt from this ban.
- These jurisdictions have the authority to issue their own bans and may have complementary bans in place.
- Albertans should visit the website or social media for their local municipality to confirm if a fire ban is in effect in their area.
- For information on activities prohibited under this ban, visit alberta.ca/fire-bans.
Support for evacuees
- As of July 16, Residents of Little Red River Cree Nation, Garden River are eligible for emergency evacuation payments.
- Residents are encouraged to apply online at evacuationpayment.alberta.ca/. Those who have left the area can access any local Alberta Supports office from 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday, for assistance applying for an emergency evacuation payment. Alberta Supports office locations are available at alberta.ca/alberta-supports.
- In-person applications will continue to be accepted in High Level at the temporary Alberta Supports Centre located at the Best Western Hotel (9616 AB-58). Office hours are Monday to Friday 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- To assist recent evacuees from the Municipal District of Opportunity, the Alberta Supports Centre in Slave Lake will offer extended hours today until 7 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday (July 20 and 21) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Roads and highways
- Highway 881 remains open but may be closed on short notice due to wildfire and visibility concerns.
- Visit 511.alberta.ca for up-to-date information on road closures and travel advisories.
Health care
- There are currently no hospital closures.
Education
- There are currently no school closures.
Emergency Preparedness
- Get ready for emergencies and disasters by taking simple steps now. To be prepared, Albertans need to know what to do, where to go and have enough supplies for a week or more. Supplies include food, water, medications and important documents. Include supplies for pets as well.
- Read more about emergency preparedness.
