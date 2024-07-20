Toronto Weather: A Mix of Sun and Showers

Current Conditions and Forecast

Observations in Toronto

As of 8:00 AM EDT on Saturday, July 20, 2024, the temperature at Toronto Pearson International Airport is 18.0°C. The dew point is 17.0°C, resulting in a high humidity level of 94%. The wind is light, blowing from the northwest at 4 km/h, and the barometric pressure is 101.7 kPa. Visibility is clear up to 16 km under mostly cloudy skies.

The Next Few Days

Saturday, July 20, 2024

Mainly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms. The high will be 23°C with a humidex of 27. The UV index is 6, indicating high exposure. Night: Clear skies with a low of 9°C.

Sunday, July 21, 2024

Sunny with a high of 24°C and a humidex of 27. The UV index will be 7, indicating high exposure. Night: Clear skies with a low of 12°C.

Monday, July 22, 2024

Cloudy with a 40% chance of showers. High of 24°C. Night: Cloudy with a 60% chance of showers. Low of 13°C.

Tuesday, July 23, 2024

Cloudy with a 40% chance of showers. High of 19°C. Night: Cloudy with a 40% chance of showers. Low of 12°C.

Historical Averages for July

Average high: 27.1°C

27.1°C Average low: 15.1°C

15.1°C Greatest precipitation: 51.2 mm in 2008

Wardrobe Suggestions

With varying weather conditions throughout the day, dressing in layers is advisable. Carry an umbrella or a light raincoat for potential showers and thunderstorms. Sunscreen and sunglasses are necessary for the sunny periods, particularly during midday. A light jacket will be useful for the cooler evening temperatures.

Interesting Weather Trivia

Toronto, located on the shores of Lake Ontario, often experiences unique weather patterns influenced by the lake. This can lead to sudden changes in weather, from sunny skies to thunderstorms, making it an interesting area for weather enthusiasts.